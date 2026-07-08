Rays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Yankees Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (53-36) vs. New York Yankees (50-41)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Amazon Prime Video

Rays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-126) | NYY: (+108)

TB: (-126) | NYY: (+108) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-205) | NYY: -1.5 (+168)

TB: +1.5 (-205) | NYY: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 7-5, 3.05 ERA vs Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 3-3, 4.01 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-5) to the mound, while Gerrit Cole (3-3) will get the nod for the Yankees. McClanahan's team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McClanahan's team has a record of 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Yankees have gone 3-5-0 ATS in Cole's eight starts that had a set spread. The Yankees have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Cole starts this season.

Rays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56.8%)

Rays vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -126 favorite at home.

Rays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Yankees are +168 to cover, while the Rays are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Yankees Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Yankees on July 8, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (64.3%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 25 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 41 of 88 chances this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 53-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees are 5-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 88 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Yankees, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-45-3).

The Yankees have collected a 40-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (95) this season while batting .281 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .547.

He is 30th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .893. He has a slash line of .319/.401/.492 this season.

He is third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jonathan Aranda has 90 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.383/.442.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 16 RBI and a batting average of .274 this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has racked up a team-high OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.577), while leading the Yankees in hits (87, while batting .273).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is second in slugging.

Rice heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .248. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Trent Grisham has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .231.

Jazz Chisholm has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .224.

Rays vs Yankees Head to Head

7/7/2026: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/6/2026: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/24/2026: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2026: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/11/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2025: 13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2025: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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