Rays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Yankees Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (52-36) vs. New York Yankees (50-40)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: TBS, Rays.TV, and YES

Rays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-118) | NYY: (+100)

TB: (-118) | NYY: (+100) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-205) | NYY: -1.5 (+168)

TB: +1.5 (-205) | NYY: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour (Rays) - 5-1, 4.02 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-3, 3.73 ERA

The probable starters are Ian Seymour (5-1) for the Rays and Will Warren (7-3) for the Yankees. Seymour's team has covered the spread in each of the four opportunities this season. Seymour's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Warren starts, the Yankees are 9-8-0 against the spread. The Yankees were the underdog on the moneyline for two Warren starts this season -- they split the games.

Rays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.4%)

Rays vs Yankees Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while New York is a +100 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Yankees are +168 to cover, while the Rays are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Yankees Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Yankees contest on July 7 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (63.6%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 31 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 87 opportunities.

In 87 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 52-35-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have won five of the 10 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, New York has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

The Yankees have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 39 times this season for a 39-45-3 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have covered 46% of their games this season, going 40-47-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 95 hits, batting .284 this season with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .554.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .317/.399/.483 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .882.

His batting average is fourth among qualified players, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .283 with a .447 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 16 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Simpson has safely hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .343 with three doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has racked up 84 hits with a .360 on-base percentage and a .565 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Yankees. He's batting .267.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is currently 91st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Trent Grisham has 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .232.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .223 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks.

Rays vs Yankees Head to Head

7/6/2026: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/24/2026: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2026: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/11/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2025: 13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2025: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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