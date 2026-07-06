Rays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the New York Yankees.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Rays vs Yankees Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (52-35) vs. New York Yankees (49-40)

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Monday, July 6, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and YES

Rays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-120) | NYY: (+102)

TB: (-120) | NYY: (+102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164)

TB: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 4-5, 3.45 ERA vs Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 8-5, 2.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Griffin Jax (4-5) to the mound, while Cam Schlittler (8-5) will answer the bell for the Yankees. Jax and his team have a record of 7-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Jax's team is 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Schlittler starts, the Yankees are 11-6-0 against the spread. The Yankees were the underdog on the moneyline for one Schlittler start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (50.2%)

Rays vs Yankees Moneyline

The Rays vs Yankees moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -120 favorite, while New York is a +102 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Yankees are +164 to cover, while the Rays are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Yankees Over/Under

Rays versus Yankees, on July 6, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 35, or 63.6%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 28 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 86 chances this season.

The Rays are 52-34-0 against the spread in their 86 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have won five of the 10 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

New York has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer and won each of them.

The Yankees have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 86 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-44-3).

The Yankees are 39-47-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 95 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .288 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .378 and a slugging percentage of .561.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has a slash line of .321/.404/.489 this season and a team-best OPS of .893.

Among all qualifying players, he is third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .287 with a .452 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Aranda takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with .

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 84 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .330.

Simpson enters this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .361 with four doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has accumulated an on-base percentage of .361, a slugging percentage of .559, and has 83 hits, all club-highs for the Yankees (while batting .267).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 53rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger has 17 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 50 walks while batting .251. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 85th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham has 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .236.

Jazz Chisholm is hitting .225 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks.

Rays vs Yankees Head to Head

5/24/2026: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2026: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/12/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/11/2026: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/10/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2025: 13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

13-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2025: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/30/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/29/2025: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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