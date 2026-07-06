Nationals vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Nationals vs Astros Game Info

Washington Nationals (46-45) vs. Houston Astros (45-47)

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Monday, July 6, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SCHN

Nationals vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-132) | HOU: (+112)

WSH: (-132) | HOU: (+112) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182)

WSH: -1.5 (+150) | HOU: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Nationals vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 2-7, 5.44 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 4-8, 5.58 ERA

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (2-7) for the Nationals and Mike Burrows (4-8) for the Astros. Mikolas' team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Mikolas' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Astros are 6-10-0 ATS in Burrows' 16 starts with a set spread. The Astros are 6-5 in Burrows' 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Nationals vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (52.8%)

Nationals vs Astros Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +112 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Nationals. The Astros are -182 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are +150.

Nationals vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Nationals versus Astros game on July 6 has been set at 9.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Astros Betting Trends

The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 3-2 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 52-37-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 50.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (28-27).

Houston has an 18-17 record (winning 51.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Astros have played in 92 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-40-3).

The Astros are 43-49-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an OPS of .926, fueled by an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .533. He has a .266 batting average, as well.

He ranks 56th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

C.J. Abrams has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .348.

His batting average ranks 48th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 47th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Luis Garcia has 79 hits and is batting .282 this season.

Daylen Lile has been key for Washington with 89 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-best OBP (.429) and slugging percentage (.637), and paces the Astros in hits (104, while batting .320).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage is first, and he is first in slugging.

Christian Walker is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is 111th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 33 walks.

Cam Smith is hitting .221 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

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