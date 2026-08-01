Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (64-45) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-51)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and CHSN

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-158) | CHW: (+146)

TB: (-158) | CHW: (+146) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154)

TB: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 9-5, 3.07 ERA vs Jordan Hicks (White Sox) - 1-1, 3.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (9-5) to the mound, while Jordan Hicks (1-1) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Rasmussen's team is 10-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rasmussen's team is 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Last season when Hicks pitched his team finished 4-5-0 against the spread. Hicks and his team finished with a 1-3 record in the four games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (60.5%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -158 favorite at home.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the White Sox. The Rays are +128 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -154.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Rays-White Sox on Aug. 1, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (63.8%) in those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 107 opportunities.

The Rays are 62-45-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox are 39-41 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.8% of those games).

Chicago has a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times this season for a 58-47-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have collected a 62-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 116 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .282 with 49 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .549.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 26th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .842. He has a slash line of .302/.377/.464 this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks seventh in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .281/.373/.433.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 109 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .351.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is leading the White Sox with 96 hits. He's batting .240 and slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 106th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Munetaka Murakami is batting .244 with nine doubles, 24 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Sam Antonacci has racked up an on-base percentage of .370, a team-high for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth's .392 slugging percentage leads his team.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head

7/31/2026: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/16/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2026: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/14/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2025: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/10/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/23/2025: 11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2025: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

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