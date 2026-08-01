Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (47-64) vs. Miami Marlins (56-55)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Marlins.TV

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | MIA: (+118)

NYM: (-126) | MIA: (+118) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+155) | MIA: +1.5 (-188)

NYM: -1.5 (+155) | MIA: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton (Mets) - 2-1, 2.43 ERA vs Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 2-5, 3.52 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Zach Thornton (2-1) to the mound, while Tyler Phillips (2-5) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Thornton and his team have a record of 4-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Thornton's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have gone 6-5-0 ATS in Phillips' 11 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 3-4 in Phillips' seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (51.6%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

New York is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +118 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +155 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -188.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Mets-Marlins game on Aug. 1, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 31, or 51.7%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 22-23 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 107 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 50-57-0 against the spread in their 107 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have compiled a 23-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Miami has an 11-15 record (winning 42.3% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 109 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-52-2).

The Marlins have a 56-53-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.366) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He has a .256 batting average and an on-base percentage of .301.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 126th in slugging.

Carson Benge has 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .266 and slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 55th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Benge heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Marcus Semien has 69 hits this season and has a slash line of .210/.266/.351.

A.J. Ewing has been key for New York with 67 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .481 and has 138 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .322 and with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is third in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks is batting .280 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He is 31st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Xavier Edwards has put up a team-high .372 on-base percentage.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .198 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 55 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

7/31/2026: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/31/2026: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/30/2026: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/29/2026: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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