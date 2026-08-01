Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 1

Will Yordan Alvarez or Yordan Alvarez go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 109 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 109 games (has homered in 27.5% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 109 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 109 games (has homered in 27.5% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) LaMonte Wade (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) LaMonte Wade (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 68 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 68 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Weston Wilson (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Alan Roden (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +196 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 104 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 104 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Bryan De La Cruz (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 97 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 97 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 110 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 110 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 96 games (has homered in 1% of games)

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs

Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) James Triantos (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Michael Busch (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Max Schuemann (Yankees): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 100 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 100 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 101 games (has homered in 1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 101 games (has homered in 1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 110 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 110 games (has homered in 24.5% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 75 games (has homered in 29.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 75 games (has homered in 29.3% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 104 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 104 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 83 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 83 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 100 games

Detroit Tigers at Athletics

Riley Greene (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Max Clark (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Brian Serven (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jonathan Ornelas (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 31 HR in 101 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 101 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) John Rave (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres