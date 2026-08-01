MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 1
Will Yordan Alvarez or Yordan Alvarez go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 109 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 109 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 68 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Alan Roden (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +196 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 104 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Bryan De La Cruz (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 104 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 97 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
- Matt Olson (Braves): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 110 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 96 games (has homered in 1% of games)
New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- James Triantos (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Max Schuemann (Yankees): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels
- Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Jose Siri (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 100 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 101 games (has homered in 1% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 110 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 75 games (has homered in 29.3% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 104 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Ryan Vilade (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Edgar Quero (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 83 games
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 100 games
Detroit Tigers at Athletics
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Max Clark (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Tommy White (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Brian Serven (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jonathan Ornelas (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 31 HR in 101 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- John Rave (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Daniel Susac (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jase Bowen (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)