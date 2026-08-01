Mariners vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Minnesota Twins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Twins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (53-58) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-55)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Mariners.TV, and Twins.TV

Mariners vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-154) | MIN: (+142)

SEA: (-154) | MIN: (+142) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156)

SEA: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mariners vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 8-6, 3.44 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 3-5, 4.73 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (8-6) for the Mariners and Connor Prielipp (3-5) for the Twins. Gilbert's team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team is 12-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 8-6-0 against the spread when Prielipp starts. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Prielipp's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (57.5%)

Mariners vs Twins Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +142 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Seattle is +130 to cover the runline.

Mariners vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Twins on Aug. 1, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 46, or 50.5%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 15-10 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 110 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 39-71-0 in 110 games with a line this season.

The Twins have gone 31-35 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Minnesota has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 61 times this season for a 61-46-2 record against the over/under.

The Twins have put together a 59-50-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 106 hits and an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .447. He's batting .280.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .681, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .357 this season. He's batting .261.

His batting average is 64th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 131st.

Cole Young has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.319/.414.

Young brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .293 with two triples, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .251 with a .310 OBP and 46 RBI for Seattle this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has put up a team-high .423 slugging percentage. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Kody Clemens is batting .241 with 20 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Josh Bell has racked up a team-high .406 slugging percentage.

Luke Keaschall's .353 OBP paces his team.

Mariners vs Twins Head to Head

7/31/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2026: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/28/2026: 7-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/27/2026: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/25/2025: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/23/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/1/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/30/2025: 12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!