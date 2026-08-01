Phillies vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Orioles Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (57-53) vs. Baltimore Orioles (54-56)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-138) | BAL: (+128)

PHI: (-138) | BAL: (+128) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | BAL: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | BAL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 13-4, 2.73 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-9, 3.98 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (13-4, 2.73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Shane Baz (4-9, 3.98 ERA). Sanchez and his team have a record of 13-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 72.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 16-6. The Orioles are 9-11-0 ATS in Baz's 20 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have a 2-9 record in Baz's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (54.7%)

Phillies vs Orioles Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +128 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +114 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -137.

Phillies vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Orioles contest on Aug. 1 has been set at 8, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 47, or 61.8%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 40 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 107 opportunities.

In 107 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 40-67-0 against the spread.

The Orioles are 25-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.2% of those games).

Baltimore is 4-7 (winning only 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 59 times this season for a 59-47-3 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have a 57-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .252 with 20 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .356 while slugging .488.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 77th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Harper will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber has 97 hits and an OBP of .367, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .251 and slugging .543.

Among qualifying batters, he is 81st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner has hit 16 homers with a team-high .402 SLG this season.

Turner enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with a triple, two home runs and three RBIs.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 92 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.470) while leading the Orioles in hits (104). He's batting .252 and with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Taylor Ward has a .384 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .348.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 136th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .219 with 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks.

Leody Taveras has 10 doubles, five triples, five home runs and 34 walks while hitting .223.

Phillies vs Orioles Head to Head

7/31/2026: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/6/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/5/2025: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/4/2025: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/16/2024: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/15/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/14/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/26/2023: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/25/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/24/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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