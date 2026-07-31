Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (64-44) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-51)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and CHSN

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-128) | CHW: (+120)

TB: (-128) | CHW: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+155) | CHW: +1.5 (-188)

TB: -1.5 (+155) | CHW: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 10-2, 2.45 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 5-6, 4.25 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nick Martinez (10-2) for the Rays and Erick Fedde (5-6) for the White Sox. Martínez's team is 16-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Martinez's team has a record of 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have an 8-3-0 ATS record in Fedde's 11 starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 6-4 in Fedde's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (64.5%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +120 underdog on the road.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Rays are +155 to cover, and the White Sox are -188.

The Rays-White Sox game on July 31 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (64.7%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 27-13 when favored by -128 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 106 opportunities.

The Rays are 62-44-0 against the spread in their 106 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 38 of the 79 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Chicago has a 22-23 record (winning 48.9% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times this season for a 58-46-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered 58.1% of their games this season, going 61-44-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 115 hits, which is best among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .280 with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .369 and a slugging percentage of .541.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .843. He has a slash line of .303/.379/.464 this season.

Among all qualified, he ranks fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .376 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Aranda brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double and a walk.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 108 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .352.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is leading the White Sox with 95 hits. He's batting .239 and slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Sam Antonacci has a .372 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .421.

His batting average is 24th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami is batting .240 with nine doubles, 23 home runs and 58 walks.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .395 to pace his team.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head