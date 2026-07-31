Guardians vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (56-54) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Dbacks.TV

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-138) | ARI: (+126)

CLE: (-138) | ARI: (+126) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-10, 3.89 ERA vs Mitch Bratt (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 6.32 ERA

The probable starters are Tanner Bibee (4-10) for the Guardians and Mitch Bratt (0-1) for the Diamondbacks. Bibee and his team have a record of 5-15-0 against the spread when he starts. Bibee's team has a record of 3-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks are 2-2-0 ATS in Bratt's four starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 2-1 record in Bratt's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (56.8%)

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Guardians vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Cleveland as a -138 favorite, while Arizona is a +126 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Diamondbacks are -178 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +146.

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Diamondbacks on July 31, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (50.9%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 10-8 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 104 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 51-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 42.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (25-34).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Arizona has a 10-10 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have played in 108 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-58-4).

The Diamondbacks have a 57-51-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 96 hits and an OBP of .351, both of which lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .440.

He is 31st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Brayan Rocchio has an OPS of .720, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .394 this season. He's batting .265.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 56th, his on-base percentage 78th, and his slugging percentage 109th.

Jose Ramirez is batting .237 with a .398 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Steven Kwan has been key for Cleveland with 85 hits, an OBP of .348 plus a slugging percentage of .305.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders