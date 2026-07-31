Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the New York Mets take on the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (47-63) vs. Miami Marlins (55-55)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and Marlins.TV

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+176) | MIA: +1.5 (-215)

NYM: -1.5 (+176) | MIA: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-7, 8.85 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 4-6, 4.89 ERA

The Mets will call on Kodai Senga (0-7) against the Marlins and Janson Junk (4-6). Senga and his team have a record of 1-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Senga and his team have lost each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 6-8-0 record against the spread in Junk's starts. The Marlins have a 3-4 record in Junk's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (56.1%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +108 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+176 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -215 to cover.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Mets-Marlins on July 31, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 22-23 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 106 opportunities.

In 106 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 50-56-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have gone 22-35 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.6% of those games).

Miami has a 15-22 record (winning 40.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-51-2).

The Marlins have collected a 55-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.370) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He has a .259 batting average and an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 66th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Carson Benge is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Benge enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Marcus Semien has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .353 this season.

A.J. Ewing has seven home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.486) while leading the Marlins in hits (138). He's batting .325 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is second, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is batting .283 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards a has .373 on-base percentage to lead the Marlins.

Javier Sanoja is batting .264 with 21 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head