Orioles vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31
Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.
The Baltimore Orioles will face the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Friday.
All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.
Orioles vs Phillies Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (53-56) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (57-52)
- Date: Friday, July 31, 2026
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and NBCS-PH
Orioles vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | PHI: (+102)
- Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-200) | PHI: -1.5 (+164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Orioles vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 8-2, 3.13 ERA vs Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-8, 7.06 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Brandon Young (8-2) to the mound, while Andrew Painter (1-8) will get the nod for the Phillies. When Young starts, his team is 14-3-0 against the spread this season. When Young starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Phillies have a 1-11-0 ATS record in Painter's 12 starts with a set spread. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for six Painter starts this season -- they lost each time.
Orioles vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (55.5%)
Orioles vs Phillies Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Phillies reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-112) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+102) on the road.
Orioles vs Phillies Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Phillies are +164 to cover, while the Orioles are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Orioles vs Phillies Over/Under
- Orioles versus Phillies, on July 31, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
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Orioles vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Orioles have come away with 26 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Baltimore has a record of 26-25 when favored by -112 or more this year.
- Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 58 of 108 chances this season.
- The Orioles have an against the spread record of 56-52-0 in 108 games with a line this season.
- The Phillies have won 30% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-21).
- Philadelphia is 5-13 (winning only 27.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.
- The Phillies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-57-2).
- The Phillies are 40-66-0 ATS this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (102) this season. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- He ranks 85th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .248 with 84 walks and 64 runs scored. He's slugging .350.
- He ranks 87th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Gunnar Henderson is batting .219 with a .395 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.
- Leody Taveras has been key for Baltimore with 65 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .348.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper has 20 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .252. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.
- Harper heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Kyle Schwarber paces his team with 97 hits and a .365 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .545.
- His batting average ranks 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Trea Turner is batting .243 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Bryson Stott is hitting .254 with 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 30 walks.