Orioles vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Friday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Phillies Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (53-56) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (57-52)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NBCS-PH

Orioles vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | PHI: (+102)

BAL: (-112) | PHI: (+102) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-200) | PHI: -1.5 (+164)

BAL: +1.5 (-200) | PHI: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Orioles vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 8-2, 3.13 ERA vs Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-8, 7.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Brandon Young (8-2) to the mound, while Andrew Painter (1-8) will get the nod for the Phillies. When Young starts, his team is 14-3-0 against the spread this season. When Young starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Phillies have a 1-11-0 ATS record in Painter's 12 starts with a set spread. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for six Painter starts this season -- they lost each time.

Orioles vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (55.5%)

Orioles vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Phillies reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-112) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+102) on the road.

Orioles vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Phillies are +164 to cover, while the Orioles are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Phillies Over/Under

Orioles versus Phillies, on July 31, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

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Orioles vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 26 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 26-25 when favored by -112 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 58 of 108 chances this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 56-52-0 in 108 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have won 30% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-21).

Philadelphia is 5-13 (winning only 27.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-57-2).

The Phillies are 40-66-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (102) this season. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .248 with 84 walks and 64 runs scored. He's slugging .350.

He ranks 87th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging in the major leagues.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .219 with a .395 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Leody Taveras has been key for Baltimore with 65 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Phillies Player Leaders