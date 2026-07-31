Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (50-59) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-55)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Cardinals.TV

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-184) | STL: (+170)

TOR: (-184) | STL: (+170) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+118) | STL: +1.5 (-142)

TOR: -1.5 (+118) | STL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 7-5, 2.46 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 7-4, 3.55 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Dylan Cease (7-5) against the Cardinals and Kyle Leahy (7-4). Cease and his team have a record of 12-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Cease's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-6). The Cardinals have gone 9-9-0 against the spread when Leahy starts. The Cardinals are 5-7 in Leahy's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.4%)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Blue Jays, St. Louis is the underdog at +170, and Toronto is -184 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Blue Jays are +118 to cover, and the Cardinals are -142.

Blue Jays versus Cardinals, on July 31, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 31, or 54.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Toronto has come away with a win two times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 107 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 49-58-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 34-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +170 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-58-6).

The Cardinals have a 57-49-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season. He has a .294 batting average.

Among qualified batters, he ranks eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Clement hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with four doubles and three RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 101 hits. He's batting .265 while slugging .357.

Among qualifying batters, he is 56th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (89) this season, and 38 of those have gone for extra bases.

Okamoto brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

George Springer is batting .234 with a .317 OBP and 34 RBI for Toronto this season.

Springer takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders