Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-55) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-57)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-118) | CIN: (+110)

PIT: (-118) | CIN: (+110) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164)

PIT: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 9-9, 3.65 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 2-2, 7.06 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (9-9, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene (2-2, 7.06 ERA). Skenes and his team have a record of 8-14-0 against the spread when he starts. When Skenes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-11. The Reds are 2-2-0 ATS in Greene's four starts with a set spread. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for two Greene starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (60.9%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Pirates, Cincinnati is the underdog at +110, and Pittsburgh is -118 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Pittsburgh is +136 to cover the runline.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Pirates-Reds on July 31, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

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Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 33, or 55.9%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 25 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of their 108 opportunities.

The Pirates are 55-53-0 against the spread in their 108 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have gone 35-38 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Cincinnati has a record of 19-26 (42.2%).

The Reds have played in 106 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-49-1).

The Reds have collected a 58-48-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .454.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Brandon Lowe has 101 hits, which leads Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .253 with 48 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 78th, his on-base percentage 90th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Lowe brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.333/.456.

Nick Gonzales has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Gonzales enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .471 slugging percentage, which leads the Reds. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 35th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has 99 hits with a .355 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .504.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 16th in slugging.

JJ Bleday is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 46 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .255 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head