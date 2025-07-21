Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (52-48) vs. Chicago White Sox (35-65)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and CHSN

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-220) | CHW: (+184)

TB: (-220) | CHW: (+184) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-105) | CHW: +1.5 (-115)

TB: -1.5 (-105) | CHW: +1.5 (-115) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-5, 4.17 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-8, 4.36 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Shane Baz (8-5, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Sean Burke (4-8, 4.36 ERA). When Baz starts, his team is 11-7-0 against the spread this season. Baz's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Burke starts, the White Sox have gone 10-6-0 against the spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Burke's starts this season, and they went 7-9 in those games.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (69.2%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -220 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +184 underdog on the road.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-115 to cover), and Tampa Bay is -105 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Rays-White Sox on July 21, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (60%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -220 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of their 97 opportunities.

The Rays are 45-52-0 against the spread in their 97 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have put together a 32-62 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 5-26 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer (16.1%).

In the 97 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-50-5).

The White Sox have covered 54.6% of their games this season, going 53-44-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season. He has a .294 batting average.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Diaz hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (96) this season while batting .259 with 45 extra-base hits. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Caminero has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .392 this season while batting .316 with 34 walks and 48 runs scored.

Brandon Lowe has 19 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .222 with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He ranks 141st in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .234 with 11 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Luis Robert has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 34 walks while batting .201.

Lenyn Sosa has collected 81 hits while slugging .417. Both pace his team.

