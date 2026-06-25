Ecuador vs Germany Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group E

Prediction — Germany 2-1 Ecuador · Over 2.5 primary · Undav/Havertz scores · Valencia gets one back 🇩🇪 2–1 🇪🇨

Germany arrive at MetLife Stadium having scored nine goals in two games — the most dominant attacking start in Group E. Undav has 3 goals in just 57 minutes of WC play. Wirtz and Musiala are the tournament's most dangerous creative midfield pair. Even rotating, Germany have the depth to control this match.

Ecuador's situation is dire. Zero WC goals, and now their best creator Páez is suspended. That leaves Ecuador relying on 36-year-old Enner Valencia (49 international goals) and Gonzalo Plata. Caicedo must drive everything from midfield in the absence of Páez's creative passing.

Ecuador MUST attack — a draw probably eliminates them — which opens gaps Germany exploit brilliantly on the counter. Racing Post: "Over 2.5 has been a winning bet in eight of Germany's last nine internationals." Squawka: "Germany 2-1, with Havertz the most likely scorer." Germany ML -130 is solid. Prediction: Germany 2-1.