Ecuador vs Germany Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group E

Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇪🇨
Ecuador ML · FD
+300
Draw +320 · Over 2.5 primary
Havertz +180 · Undav +180
anytime · FanDuel Sportsbook
🇩🇪
Germany ML · FD
-130
⚡ ECUADOR MUST WIN · PAEZ SUSPENDED (best creator) · GERMANY 9 WC GOALS · UNDAV 3G IN 57 MINS · OVER 2.5 IN 8/9 GERMANY INTERNATIONALS · METLIFE STADIUM NJ
Germany have 9 WC goals in 2 games — Undav has 3 in just 57 minutes. Ecuador are yet to score at this World Cup and just lost their best creator Páez to suspension. Open game structure with Ecuador forced to attack = Over 2.5 is the primary bet. Racing Post, CBS SportsLine, Yahoo all back it. Prediction: Germany 2-1.
Prediction — Germany 2-1 Ecuador · Over 2.5 primary · Undav/Havertz scores · Valencia gets one back🇩🇪 2–1 🇪🇨
Germany arrive at MetLife Stadium having scored nine goals in two games — the most dominant attacking start in Group E. Undav has 3 goals in just 57 minutes of WC play. Wirtz and Musiala are the tournament's most dangerous creative midfield pair. Even rotating, Germany have the depth to control this match.
Ecuador's situation is dire. Zero WC goals, and now their best creator Páez is suspended. That leaves Ecuador relying on 36-year-old Enner Valencia (49 international goals) and Gonzalo Plata. Caicedo must drive everything from midfield in the absence of Páez's creative passing.
Ecuador MUST attack — a draw probably eliminates them — which opens gaps Germany exploit brilliantly on the counter. Racing Post: "Over 2.5 has been a winning bet in eight of Germany's last nine internationals." Squawka: "Germany 2-1, with Havertz the most likely scorer." Germany ML -130 is solid. Prediction: Germany 2-1.
📋 Predicted Lineups
Germany 4-2-3-1Covers / Racing Post / RotoWire❌ Schlotterbeck OUT · Undav vs Havertz debate
HAVERTZ ⭐ / UNDAV ⭐
ST · Arsenal 2 WC G / Stuttgart 3 WC G
Both +180 FD · verify starter
WIRTZ ⭐
LAM · Leverkusen · +235
MUSIALA ⭐
CAM · Bayern · +245
SANÉ
RAM · Bayern
GORETZKA
DM · Bayern
GROß / PAVLOVIĆ
DM · Brighton
KIMMICH (c)
RB · Bayern
TAH
CB · Leverkusen
RÜDIGER
CB · Real Madrid
RAUM
LB · Leipzig
NEUER
GK · Bayern Munich
❌ Schlotterbeck OUT · Tah/Rüdiger CB pair · Havertz vs Undav: BOTH +180 FD — verify lineup at ~3:05 PM ET Thursday
🇩🇪 Germany Bench
Undav ST ⭐ OR HavertzWoltemade FW +205Beier FW +235Amiri MFNmecha MFLeweling FWAnton CB❌ Schlotterbeck OUT
❌ Páez SUSPENDED · Franco/Arévalo/Vite fills CM · Caicedo vs Goretzka/Groß is the key duel · MUST WIN all 90
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ PRIMARY · RACING POST / CBS / YAHOO · GERMANY 8/9 INTERNATIONALS OVER · ECUADOR OPENS UP
Over 2.5 Goals — Primary Pick
Check FD
~-120 expected
Racing Post: "Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in eight of Germany's last nine internationals and an entertaining clash is likely." CBS SportsLine Eimer: Goes Over 2.5. Yahoo: "Over 2.5 Goals is the goals market pick." Ecuador MUST attack = open spaces for Germany counter. Check FD for exact price.
Over 2.5 primary — Racing Post/CBS/Yahoo. Germany 8/9 internationals over. Ecuador opens up. Check FD.
💎 ESPN FD +180 · UNDAV · 3 WC GOALS IN 57 MINS · RACING POST PRIMARY · ⚠️ VERIFY START · $10→$28
Deniz Undav Anytime · +180
+180
$10→$28
Racing Post: "Only Harry Kane scored more 2025-26 Bundesliga goals than Undav's 19 and the Stuttgart forward has struck three times in just 57 minutes at the World Cup." CompareBet: "Even in a likely rotated Germany side, Undav looks one of the safer bets to find the net." ⚠️ Verify start vs Havertz (~3:05 PM ET Thursday). $10→$28.
Undav +180 — ESPN FD. 3 WC goals in 57 mins. Racing Post primary. ⚠️ Verify start. $10→$28.
ESPN FD confirmed +180. Squawka: "The Arsenal forward is the shortest-priced anytime scorer on the board... two clean strikes through the group stage and the kind of late-arrival movement Ecuador's three-man back line has struggled to track." Covers projects Havertz as starting ST. ⚠️ Equal price with Undav — verify who starts. $10→$28.
💎 ESPN FD +235 · WIRTZ · LEVERKUSEN · TOURNAMENT'S BEST CHANCE CREATOR · UNCHANGED IN XI · $10→$33.50
Florian Wirtz Anytime · +235
+235
ESPN FD confirmed +235. Squawka: "The Bayer Leverkusen 10 has been the tournament's most consistent chance creator from open play through two rounds." Unchanged in the XI regardless of rotation. Primary parlay addition behind Undav or Havertz (FanDuel Research: "Striker +140 + Wirtz +185 combined ~+700 · both primary German scorers in same match · Germany scored 7 vs Curacao with 6 different scorers"). $10→$33.50.
Germany ML -130 ($10→$17.69): CBS Covers "playable to -130." Squawka/Yahoo both back the Germany win as primary. BTTS-Yes (check FD): Squawka primary angle — Ecuador MUST attack and Valencia has 49 intl goals. Valencia +220 ($10→$32): Ecuador's only realistic scorer with Páez suspended. Yahoo explicit: backs Valencia anytime as the Ecuador dart. Small stake on Valencia as the "both teams score" trigger.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Ecuador vs Germany · All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Over 2.5 Goals (check FD · Racing Post/CBS/Yahoo primary · Germany 8/9 over)
check FD
💎 #2 — Undav anytime +180 (3 WC goals 57 mins · Racing Post primary · ⚠️ verify start · $10→$28)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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