Giants vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Athletics taking on the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Giants Game Info

Athletics (38-42) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-46)

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-115) | SF: (-111)

OAK: (-115) | SF: (-111) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+148) | SF: +1.5 (-200)

OAK: -1.5 (+148) | SF: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-125)

Athletics vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-7, 5.55 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-7, 4.15 ERA

The probable starters are Jeffrey Springs (3-7) for the Athletics and Landen Roupp (5-7) for the Giants. Springs and his team have a record of 8-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Springs' team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-4. The Giants have a 5-10-0 ATS record in Roupp's 15 starts with a set spread. The Giants are 4-6 in Roupp's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (58.5%)

Athletics vs Giants Moneyline

The Athletics vs Giants moneyline has the Athletics as a -115 favorite, while the Giants are a -111 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Giants Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Athletics are +148 to cover, while the Giants are -200 to cover.

Athletics vs Giants Over/Under

The Athletics-Giants contest on June 25 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -125.

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Athletics vs Giants Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 13, or 46.4%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least -115 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 80 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 39-41-0 against the spread in their 80 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have gone 18-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.7% of those games).

The Giants have a record of 19-34 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -111 or longer (35.8%).

The Giants have played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-37-4).

The Giants have gone 33-44-0 against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento in OBP (.429), slugging percentage (.540) and total hits (81) this season. He has a .282 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 31st in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is batting .265 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging in MLB.

Tyler Soderstrom has 68 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.342/.466.

Zack Gelof is batting .282 with a .336 OBP and 29 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up a slugging percentage of .445, a team-best for the Giants. He's batting .321 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 64th in slugging.

Arraez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee's .367 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .333 while slugging .474.

He is currently second in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Casey Schmitt has racked up 84 hits, a team-best for the Giants.

Matt Chapman has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 walks while batting .240.

Athletics vs Giants Head to Head

6/24/2026: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -115, Underdog Moneyline: -111)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -115, Underdog Moneyline: -111) 6/23/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2026: 10-1 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-1 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2026: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/15/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/6/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/4/2025: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/18/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2025: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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