Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (9-7) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-11)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Rays.TV

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-126) | CHW: (+108)

TB: (-126) | CHW: (+108) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156)

TB: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Rays) - 3-0, 3.94 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Steven Matz (3-0, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Anthony Kay (1-0, 2.45 ERA). Matz and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Matz's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Kay has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox went 1-1-0. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Kay starts this season -- they split the games.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (63.4%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The Rays are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -156 to cover.

The over/under for Rays-White Sox on April 16 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has been listed as a favorite of -126 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 16 opportunities.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 9-7-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have gone 5-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).

Chicago is 5-11 (winning just 31.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-7-0 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered just 37.5% of their games this season, going 6-10-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 23 hits and an OBP of .452, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .365 batting average and a slugging percentage of .556.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 20th in slugging.

Diaz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has hit zero homers this season while driving in four runs. He's batting .407 this season and slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .435.

He is first in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Simpson heads into this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .368 with a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Junior Caminero has been key for Tampa Bay with 14 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .367.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has racked up a team-best OBP (.343), and paces the White Sox in hits (nine). He's batting .167 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 168th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Miguel Vargas is batting .167 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks. He's slugging .315 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average is 168th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 134th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .186.

Chase Meidroth paces his team with a .305 slugging percentage.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head

4/14/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2025: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/10/2025: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/23/2025: 11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2025: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/7/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/6/2024: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/28/2024: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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