Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (8-7) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Rays.TV

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-134) | CHW: (+114)

TB: (-134) | CHW: (+114) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156)

TB: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 0-1, 4.15 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (0-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Noah Schultz. McClanahan has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. McClanahan's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Schultz's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (54.9%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +114 underdog at home.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +130 to cover the runline.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Rays-White Sox contest on April 14, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in seven games this season and have come away with the win three times (42.9%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -134.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 15 opportunities.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 8-7-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have gone 5-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Chicago has gone 5-10 (33.3%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-7-0).

The White Sox have covered 40% of their games this season, going 6-9-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 21 hits and an OBP of .456 this season. He has a .362 batting average and a slugging percentage of .569.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 19th in slugging.

Diaz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has hit zero homers this season while driving in four runs. He's batting .411 this season and slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .441.

His batting average is second among qualified players, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Simpson has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Junior Caminero has been key for Tampa Bay with 14 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .386.

Caminero brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated an on-base percentage of .323, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .180 and slugging .340.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 160th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami has a .323 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .157 while slugging .392.

He is currently 173rd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Colson Montgomery has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.418) and leads the White Sox in hits (11).

Chase Meidroth is slugging .304 to lead his team.

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