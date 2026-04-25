Rays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 12:14 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Twins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (14-11) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-14)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Twins.TV

Rays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-126) | MIN: (+108)

TB: (-126) | MIN: (+108) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+176) | MIN: +1.5 (-215)

TB: -1.5 (+176) | MIN: +1.5 (-215) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 1-2, 5.00 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 2-0, 4.15 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (1-2, 5.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Bailey Ober (2-0, 4.15 ERA). McClanahan's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McClanahan's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Twins have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Ober's five starts with a set spread. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in three of Ober's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Rays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (52.9%)

Rays vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -126 favorite at home.

Rays vs Twins Spread

The Rays are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+176 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -215 to cover.

Rays vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rays-Twins on April 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 13 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 4-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 25 opportunities.

In 25 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 14-11-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 10 of the 19 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (52.6%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Minnesota has a 9-6 record (winning 60% of its games).

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 26 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-10-0).

The Twins have a 14-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 27 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .270 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 50th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Caminero has hit safely in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .302 with a double, six home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has a slash line of .337/.420/.480 this season and a team-best OPS of .899.

His batting average ranks second among qualified players, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 44th.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a walk and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .236 with a .483 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson is batting .313 with a .343 OBP and six RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has accumulated an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .414. Both lead the Twins. He's batting .253.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .267 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .405.

Austin Martin is hitting .346 with four doubles, a home run and 17 walks.

Brooks Lee has racked up 21 hits to lead his team.

Rays vs Twins Head to Head

4/24/2026: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/5/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/4/2026: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/3/2026: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2025: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/4/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2025: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/26/2025: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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