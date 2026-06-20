MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 20
Will Joc Pederson or Brandon Nimmo go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Rodolfo Durán (Padres): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games
- Samad Taylor (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Will Wagner (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 72 games (has homered in 30.6% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 75 games (has homered in 28% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 75 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games