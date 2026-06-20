Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 20

Will Joc Pederson or Brandon Nimmo go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Rodolfo Durán (Padres): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Samad Taylor (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Will Wagner (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 72 games (has homered in 30.6% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 72 games (has homered in 30.6% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 75 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+225 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 75 games (has homered in 28% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 75 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 75 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees