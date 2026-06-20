Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 20

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Andrew Abbott exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 7.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees