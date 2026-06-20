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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 20

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Andrew Abbott exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers

  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

  • Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees

  • Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

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