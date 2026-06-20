Yankees vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Yankees vs Reds Game Info

New York Yankees (45-28) vs. Cincinnati Reds (35-38)

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Reds.TV

Yankees vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-184) | CIN: (+154)

NYY: (-184) | CIN: (+154) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138)

NYY: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-1, 3.47 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 4-4, 3.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (7-1) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (4-4) will answer the bell for the Reds. Warren's team is 9-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Warren's team is 11-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have gone 8-7-0 ATS in Abbott's 15 starts with a set spread. The Reds are 5-6 in Abbott's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (67.6%)

Yankees vs Reds Moneyline

New York is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +154 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Reds Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +115 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -138.

Yankees vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Reds on June 20, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Reds Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 40, or 63.5%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won eight of 12 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 70 opportunities.

In 70 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 36-34-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 47.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-24).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Reds have played in 71 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-27-1).

The Reds have covered 54.9% of their games this season, going 39-32-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has an OPS of .848, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .479 this season. He has a .275 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Ben Rice has 73 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .606. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He's batting .291.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Rice has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .228 with a .404 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .300 with a .365 OBP and 36 RBI for New York this season.

Goldschmidt has hit safely in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .395 with four home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has accumulated a .349 on-base percentage and a .456 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .252.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Stewart hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

JJ Bleday is batting .265 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .572 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Spencer Steer is hitting .245 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Matt McLain is batting .207 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks.

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