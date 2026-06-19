Brazil vs Haiti Prediction: Who Will Score First Goal Tonight? World Cup 2026 Group C

Brazil vs Haiti First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽
● TONIGHT — 8:30 PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD, PHILADELPHIA
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group C · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook
Brazil vs Haiti: First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Vinicius Jr. +350 the top pick · Sports Interaction: "most likely source of the opening goal" · Raphinha +425 the value dart · Cunha +480 the CF value · full first goal board & mechanism breakdown.
Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
🇧🇷
Brazil ML
-1100
Draw
+1000
Over 3.5
-124
🇭🇹
Haiti ML
+2200
Vinicius Jr. at +350 is the top first goal pick — Sports Interaction explicitly calls him "the most likely source of the opening goal," and his mechanism against Morocco (receiving on the left, cutting inside, driving low from 20+ yards) is identical to the opening attack pattern Brazil will deploy tonight. Raphinha at +425 is the value dart: FanDuel Research's top overall scorer pick with a penalty taker route that gives him a first-goal pathway Vinicius doesn't have. Cunha at +480 is the CF value — the primary box finisher priced close to the wingers. Full board and value analysis below.
All first goal odds via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook live board and Gambling911. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
⭐ Top Pick: Vinicius Jr. First Goal +350
🏆 TOP PICKSports Interaction: "most likely source of opening goal"
Vinicius Jr. — Brazil LW
Real Madrid · scored vs Morocco (32') · confirmed starting · Neymar out → undisputed left-side focal point
First Goal
+350
Anytime
-115
2+ Goals
+550
⭐ Sports Interaction: "most likely source of the opening goal" — explicitScored vs Morocco at this WC — first-goal pedigree confirmed at tournament level49.6% anytime probability (Dimers) · 3.4 expected shots — highest projections in fixtureNeymar OUT → more first-half Vinicius touches → higher first-goal probability
⚙️ How This First Goal Gets Scored
Step 1: Brazil press aggressively from kick-off. Ancelotti mandates early goals — goal difference vs Scotland matters, and Brazil cannot afford to be passive as they were in the first 31 minutes vs Morocco. Step 2: Casemiro or Guimarães recycle the ball to the left side. Vinicius receives with space, pushes past Haiti's right-side marker with pace — Duverne or Experience, vastly inferior to Morocco's defensive unit. Step 3: Vinicius cuts inside onto his stronger right foot. Haiti's back four drops deep, leaving a 20-25 yard corridor from goal that he exploited against Morocco in the 32nd minute. Low, driven effort toward the near post. Step 4: Goal. This is the identical mechanism to his Morocco equaliser — same diagonal run, same cut-inside finish. Against Haiti's inferior defenders, the route opens earlier and more easily.
Vinicius at +350 is the primary first-goal pick. The case is built on mechanism, not just market position: he scored from a near-identical left-to-right diagonal cut against Morocco, and Brazil's mandate to press aggressively from kick-off means Vinicius will be in high-volume attack mode from minute one. With Neymar out, the entire creative burden of Brazil's left side runs through him — more possession, more one-on-ones, and more first-half shot attempts than at any previous point in this tournament. The +350 vs his anytime of -115 represents a 4.5x premium for the same player scoring as the opener — worth paying given this specific game plan.
Bet recommendation: Vinicius Jr. First Goal +350 is the primary bet. A $10 bet returns $45 total. The 4.5x premium over anytime is worth paying given Brazil's early-aggression mandate and Vinicius's confirmed first-goal mechanism vs Morocco. Complement with Raphinha First Goal +425 at smaller additional stakes.
Same mechanism as Morocco goal — diagonal cut, low driven shot from 20+ yardsBrazil mandate early aggression — GD vs Scotland → Ancelotti attacks from minute oneHaiti's right-side defenders significantly weaker than Morocco's (#83 vs #14 FIFA rank)Neymar OUT → more Vinicius first-half touches → higher first-goal probability
FC Barcelona · FanDuel Research top overall scorer · dead-ball + penalty taker route
First Goal
+425
Anytime
-105
2+ Goals
+475
🎯 FanDuel Research top overall scorer pick for tonight5 goals in recent international run · 3 from the penalty spot (Shekicks.net)Penalty taker route — any Haiti box foul → Raphinha first goal from 12 yardsDead-ball delivery from right → direct shot or corner/free-kick conversion+425 implies ~19% — FanDuel Research's top scorer pick suggests closer to 50% anytime
Raphinha at +425 first goal is FanDuel Research's top scorer prediction tonight, and the penalty route gives him a first-goal pathway Vinicius doesn't have as primary spot-kick taker. Shekicks.net confirms: "Raphinha has scored five goals across his last run of international appearances with three coming from the penalty spot, and as Brazil's set-piece specialist and first-choice right attacker, he will see significant involvement against a Haiti side that will struggle to keep him quiet for 90 minutes." Any Haiti foul in the box routes directly to a Raphinha first goal from 12 yards — very realistic given Brazil's relentless first-half pressure.
Raphinha vs Vinicius first-goal choice: Vinicius has the higher Dimers model probability (49.6% anytime), but Raphinha has the penalty taker route — three of his last five international goals from the spot. If you think Haiti concede a penalty in the first half, Raphinha's +425 is the better value bet. Back both at small stakes for full first-goal coverage.
💎 CF Value Pick: Cunha First Goal +480
Matheus Cunha — Brazil CF
Manchester United · starting CF · primary box finisher · replaces Igor Thiago
First Goal
+480
Anytime
+105
2+ Goals
+500
Starting CF — primary finishing reference inside the boxReplaces Igor Thiago who "missed good chances" vs Morocco — Cunha more clinical+480 first goal vs +105 anytime — 4.6x premium for starting CF positionPrimary beneficiary of Vinicius and Raphinha crosses from both wings
Cunha at +480 first goal is the CF value pick. He starts as Brazil's sole central striker — the primary finishing reference inside the box — yet he's priced at +480 first goal vs Vinicius's +350 and Raphinha's +425. If Brazil's opening goal comes from a cross or knockdown rather than a wide dribble, Cunha is the most likely finishing source as the central player in position for a tap-in or header at the back post.
Skip bench players' first-goal markets (Luiz Henrique +600, Martinelli +650) — they require a sub appearance before being able to score as the opener. Cunha starts in the central position and is the better first-goal bet for CF exposure.
📋 Full First Goal Board — Brazil & Haiti
🇧🇷 Brazil Player
Anytime
First Goal
⭐ Vinicius Jr. · LW
Real Madrid · scored vs Morocco · 49.6% Dimers · "most likely source of opening goal" · TOP PICK
-115
+350
💎 Raphinha · RW
Barcelona · FanDuel Research pick · penalty taker · 3 of L5 goals from spot
-105
+425
💎 Matheus Cunha · CF
Man Utd · starting CF · primary box finisher · replaces Igor Thiago · VALUE PICK
+105
+480
Luiz Henrique · FW (bench)
Impact sub · needs sub appearance first · skip for first goal market
+120
+600
Gabriel Martinelli · FW (bench)
Arsenal · confirmed bench · sub route only · skip for first goal market
+150
+650
Lucas Paquetá · AM
West Ham · creative AM · set-piece late arrival · long dart
+275
+1000
Bruno Guimarães · DM
Newcastle · assisted Vinicius vs Morocco · DM · set-piece dart only
+280
+1000
Casemiro · DM
Defensive mid · set-piece only · very long dart
+290
+1100
Gabriel Magalhães · CB
Corner-kick header only · extreme long dart
+600
+2200
Danilo · RB
Overlapping right back · set-piece arrival only · extreme dart
+600
+2200
🇭🇹 Haiti Player
Anytime
First Goal
Wilson Isidor · ST
Sunderland · 2 goals in 5 caps · counter-attack route · tiny stakes only
+500
+1900
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde · CM
Set-piece threat · extreme long shot · micro-stakes only
+1000
+4000
*All odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook and Gambling911. Haiti first goal odds are extreme long shots. Must be 21+. Subject to change.
💎 Value Analysis — First Goal vs Anytime
📐 The First Goal Premium — Why It's Worth Paying Tonight
Vinicius anytime is -115. His first goal odds are +350 — a 4.5x premium for the same player scoring as the opener. The question is whether Brazil's game plan tonight makes the restriction worth that premium. The answer is yes: Ancelotti needs Brazil to attack from minute one for goal difference. This means Vinicius gets early high-pressure possession, more first-half attempts, and an aggressive team shape that creates first-goal opportunities before Haiti can settle. The first-goal market is particularly valuable in this specific fixture compared to typical matches.
✅ Primary: Vinicius Jr. First Goal +350
BACK IT
Sports Interaction's explicit "most likely source of opening goal." Same mechanism as the Morocco goal (32'). Brazil attacks aggressively from minute one. Haiti's right-side defenders vastly inferior to Morocco's. Neymar out means more Vinicius first-half touches. Primary first-goal bet on the board.
💎 Value: Raphinha First Goal +425
BACK IT
FanDuel Research's top scorer pick and penalty taker. Three of his last five international goals came from the spot — any Haiti box foul routes directly to Raphinha first goal from 12 yards. Back alongside Vinicius +350 at smaller additional stakes for two-winger coverage.
💎 CF Value: Cunha First Goal +480
SMALL STAKES
Starting CF at only +480 for first goal — close to Raphinha's +425 despite being the central finisher in the box. Primary beneficiary of Vinicius and Raphinha crosses. Cross/knockdown first-goal route goes directly to Cunha. Small stakes — the wingers are the better bets, but Cunha's +480 is not a market to ignore.
🔴 Skip: Bench Sub First Goals (Henrique +600, Martinelli +650)
NOT THE PLAY
Both require a sub appearance before being on the pitch to score the opening goal — a two-step outcome at +600 and +650 vs Cunha's +480 who starts. Their anytime markets (+120, +150) are the better bets for bench sub exposure. First goal on bench players is not the value here.
🎯 First Goal Parlay Ideas
⚽ Brazil vs Haiti · First Goal Parlay Ideas
Safe — Vinicius First Goal + Brazil ML (~+70)
Vinicius First Goal +350 + Brazil ML -1100. Correlated — if Vinicius opens the scoring, Brazil almost certainly win. Combined at approximately +70. Conservative: Brazil will win, and Vinicius as the opener is the primary mechanism. A $10 bet returns ~$17 total.
Value SGP — Vinicius First Goal + Over 3.5 (~+185)
Vinicius First Goal +350 + Over 3.5 Goals -124. The consensus 4-0 Brazil game script covers both. At approximately +185 combined, the best value two-leg Vinicius first-goal parlay on the board.
Coverage — Vinicius First + Raphinha Anytime (~+700)
Vinicius First Goal +350 + Raphinha Anytime -105. Vinicius opens; Raphinha adds later. A Brazil 3-0 or 4-0 win where both score settles this at approximately +700. The two most likely scorers in a single combined parlay.
Penalty Parlay — Raphinha First + Over 3.5 (~+300)
Raphinha First Goal +425 + Over 3.5 Goals -124. If a penalty is conceded early and Raphinha converts as the opener, Over 3.5 should land comfortably given Brazil's H2H record. Approximately +300 for believers in the penalty route.
📋 First Goal Best Bets — Ranked Summary
⭐ #1 — Vinicius Jr. First Goal
Sports Interaction explicit · same mechanism as Morocco goal · early aggression game plan
+350
💎 #2 — Raphinha First Goal
FanDuel Research top scorer · penalty taker · 3 of L5 goals from spot
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.