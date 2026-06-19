Brazil vs Haiti Prediction: Who Will Score First Goal Tonight? World Cup 2026 Group C

⭐ Sports Interaction: "most likely source of the opening goal" — explicit Scored vs Morocco at this WC — first-goal pedigree confirmed at tournament level 49.6% anytime probability (Dimers) · 3.4 expected shots — highest projections in fixture Neymar OUT → more first-half Vinicius touches → higher first-goal probability

⚙️ How This First Goal Gets Scored Step 1: Brazil press aggressively from kick-off. Ancelotti mandates early goals — goal difference vs Scotland matters, and Brazil cannot afford to be passive as they were in the first 31 minutes vs Morocco.

Step 2: Casemiro or Guimarães recycle the ball to the left side. Vinicius receives with space, pushes past Haiti's right-side marker with pace — Duverne or Experience, vastly inferior to Morocco's defensive unit.

Step 3: Vinicius cuts inside onto his stronger right foot. Haiti's back four drops deep, leaving a 20-25 yard corridor from goal that he exploited against Morocco in the 32nd minute. Low, driven effort toward the near post.

Step 4: Goal. This is the identical mechanism to his Morocco equaliser — same diagonal run, same cut-inside finish. Against Haiti's inferior defenders, the route opens earlier and more easily.

Vinicius at +350 is the primary first-goal pick. The case is built on mechanism, not just market position: he scored from a near-identical left-to-right diagonal cut against Morocco, and Brazil's mandate to press aggressively from kick-off means Vinicius will be in high-volume attack mode from minute one. With Neymar out, the entire creative burden of Brazil's left side runs through him — more possession, more one-on-ones, and more first-half shot attempts than at any previous point in this tournament. The +350 vs his anytime of -115 represents a 4.5x premium for the same player scoring as the opener — worth paying given this specific game plan.

Bet recommendation: Vinicius Jr. First Goal +350 is the primary bet. A $10 bet returns $45 total. The 4.5x premium over anytime is worth paying given Brazil's early-aggression mandate and Vinicius's confirmed first-goal mechanism vs Morocco. Complement with Raphinha First Goal +425 at smaller additional stakes.