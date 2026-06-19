Brazil vs Haiti Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bet, Odds, Picks, Lineup for World Cup

Brazil vs Haiti Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽
● TONIGHT — 8:30 PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD, PHILADELPHIA
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group C · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook
Brazil vs Haiti: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Raphinha -105 FanDuel Research pick · Vinicius -115 FOX Sports prop · Cunha +105 value dart · Luiz Henrique +120 impact sub · full scoreboard, both-halves, Haiti longshots & parlays.
Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
🇧🇷
Brazil ML
-1100
Draw
+1000
Over 3.5
-124
🇭🇹
Haiti ML
+2200
Raphinha -105 is FanDuel Research's explicit scorer pick for tonight — "I think it'll be Raphinha's turn this time." Vinicius Jr. at -115 is the FOX Sports headline prop with a 49.6% Dimers model probability. Cunha +105 is the stand-out value dart — a confirmed starting CF at plus-money against the 83rd-ranked side in the world is a genuine pricing anomaly. Full board and analysis below.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook / ESPN live board. Gambling911 anytime board used where unavailable. Subject to change. Must be 21+.
⭐ Top Pick: Raphinha Anytime Goalscorer -105
🏆 TOP PICKFanDuel Research explicit pick
Raphinha — Brazil RW
FC Barcelona · confirmed starting · most threatening BRA player vs Morocco · dead-ball specialist
Anytime
-105
First Goal
+425
2+ Goals
+475
🎯 FanDuel Research: "I think it'll be Raphinha's turn this time"Juvefc.com top anytime scorer pick for tonightMost consistently threatening BRA player vs Morocco — no G/A despite best chance creationDead-ball specialist · corners, free kicks + direct runs · superb 2025-26 at Barcelona
FanDuel Research names Raphinha as their explicit scorer pick, predicting it is "Raphinha's turn" to score after he was Brazil's most creative outlet against Morocco despite finishing without a goal or assist. His dead-ball delivery — corners, free kicks, direct runs from the right — gives him the widest variety of scoring routes of any player in tonight's game. Against Haiti's compact 4-3-2-1 block, Raphinha's ability to cut inside from the right onto his left foot for driven attempts, combined with his set-piece delivery into the area, makes him the primary goal-creation engine for Brazil tonight. At -105, his implied probability of approximately 51% against Haiti is arguably still conservative. Sportsgambler's own line on Raphinha is -147 — making FanDuel's -105 even more attractive by comparison.
Bet recommendation: Raphinha Anytime -105 is the primary scorer bet. A $105 bet returns $205 total. Also back Vinicius Jr. Anytime -115 for two-winger coverage of Brazil's primary attacking threats from both flanks.
Multiple scoring routes: cut inside, set-piece delivery + arrival, direct runs2+ Goals +475 is the parlay kicker to consider alongside the anytimeBoth Halves +950 — exotic · tiny stakes only
Real Madrid · scored vs Morocco · 49.6% Dimers model · 3.4 expected shots · most-bet prop of night
Anytime
-115
First Goal
+350
2+ Goals
+550
⭐ FOX Sports headline prop at -115 · Sports Interaction explicit pick at -110Dimers: 49.6% anytime · 3.4 expected shots — highest projections in fixtureNeymar OUT → undisputed focal point · 4 involvements in 5 WC appearances (2G, 2A)Hard Rock: "most-bet player prop heading into Friday night"
Vinicius is the consensus number-one scorer prop across FOX Sports, Sports Interaction, CBS Sports and Dimers. 49.6% anytime probability from 3.4 expected shots — both the highest projections for any player in tonight's fixture. With Neymar out for a second consecutive game, Vinicius is the undisputed focal point of Brazil's left-side attack. His mechanism against Haiti: receiving on the left, bursting past his marker with pace, cutting inside onto his right foot for driven shots or delivering into the area for combination goals.
Raphinha vs Vinicius: FanDuel Research picks Raphinha as their scorer tip tonight, noting it's "Raphinha's turn." The Dimers model gives Vinicius the slightly higher probability (49.6%). Both props are worth backing — they cover Brazil's two primary attacking threats from opposite wings. Back both at your preferred individual stakes.
💎 Value Pick: Matheus Cunha +105
Matheus Cunha — Brazil CF
Manchester United · replaces Igor Thiago · expected first WC start · only starting CF at plus-money
Anytime
+105
First Goal
+480
2+ Goals
+500
Only confirmed starting CF at plus-money — massive value anomalyReplaces Igor Thiago who "missed good chances" vs Morocco — Cunha expected to startMan Utd striker · prolific 2025-26 PL season · primary beneficiary of Raphinha + Vinicius crossesSI.com predicted lineup: Cunha starts as the sole striker against Haiti
Cunha at +105 is the stand-out value prop on tonight's board. He is the confirmed central striker — replacing Igor Thiago who missed multiple chances against Morocco — yet he is the only expected starter priced at plus-money. A CF starting in a match where Brazil are -1100 favourites against the 83rd-ranked side, being fed by Raphinha and Vinicius from both wings, priced at only ~49% implied probability is a genuine pricing anomaly. This is the bet that pure value hunters should identify immediately.
Bet recommendation: Cunha Anytime +105 is the best value bet on the entire scorer board tonight. Back it at medium stakes alongside Raphinha -105 and Vinicius -115 for three-way coverage of Brazil's primary attacking trio. A $10 bet returns $20.50 total.
🇧🇷 Full Brazil Goalscorer Board
🇧🇷 Player / Role
1st Goal
Anytime
Both Halves
🎯 Raphinha · RW
Barcelona · FanDuel Research + Juvefc top pick · dead-ball · most threatening vs MAR
+425
-105
+950
⭐ Vinicius Jr. · LW
Real Madrid · scored vs Morocco · 49.6% Dimers · FOX Sports headline prop
+350
-115
+800
💎 Matheus Cunha · CF
Man Utd · replaces Igor Thiago · first WC start · only starter at plus-money · VALUE PICK
+480
+105
+1100
Luiz Henrique · FW (bench)
Pacy impact sub · will get minutes if BRA lead big · electric off the bench
+600
+120
+1500
Gabriel Martinelli · FW (bench)
Arsenal · impact sub · wide forward · confirmed squad
+650
+150
+1700
Lucas Paquetá · AM
West Ham · confirmed starting · creative AM · set-piece box arrival
Man Utd · confirmed starting · DM · set-piece arrival only
+1100
+290
—
Gabriel Magalhães · CB
Arsenal · set-piece corner only · extreme long dart
+2200
+600
—
Danilo · RB
Juventus · overlapping right back · very long dart only
+2200
+600
—
*All odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook and Gambling911. Both Halves from ESPN board. Subject to change. Must be 21+.
🇭🇹 Haiti Goalscorer Longshots
🇭🇹 HAITI ONLY SCORER OPTION
Wilson Isidor — Haiti ST
Sunderland · 2 goals in 5 Haiti caps · primary attacking threat · counter-attack route only
Anytime
+500
2 goals in 5 Haiti caps · top scorer · confirmed startingCounter-attack weapon — if Brazil push men forward, Isidor breaksFaces Alisson, Marquinhos, Gabriel — elite defensive backbone · very hard routeHaiti 0 goals in 3 of last 5 matches · Brazil Win to Nil ~-200 more efficient market
Isidor is the only Haiti prop worth discussing. At +500 anytime, he has the track record and physical profile to trouble a Brazil back line that was shaky against Morocco. But this is an extreme long-shot bet only — Brazil Win to Nil (~-200) is a more efficient market than backing any Haiti scorer. For tiny-stakes chaos: Isidor +500 is Haiti's only realistic dart.
🇭🇹 Haiti Player
1st Goal
Anytime
Notes
Wilson Isidor · ST
Sunderland · 2 goals in 5 caps · confirmed starting · HAI #1 scorer
+1900
+500
Only dart
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde · CM
Creative mid · set-piece threat · extreme long shot
+4000
+1000
Extreme
Louicius Deedson / Casimir · FW
Wide forward · deep long shot
+2500
+650
Extreme
*Haiti scorer bets are extreme long shots. Brazil Win to Nil (~-200) is more efficient. Tiny stakes only.
💎 Value Analysis — Where the Edge Is
✅ Best Bet: Raphinha Anytime -105
BACK IT
FanDuel Research's own explicit pick, Juvefc.com's top scorer pick, Sportsgambler's -147 line (more expensive than FanDuel's -105). Most threatening Brazil player vs Morocco. Dead-ball delivery, direct running, set-piece expertise — multiple scoring routes. The primary scorer bet of the evening.
✅ Back It: Vinicius Jr. Anytime -115
BACK IT
49.6% model probability. FOX Sports headline prop. Sports Interaction explicit. 3.4 expected shots. Neymar out → undisputed focal point of Brazil's left side. The model gives him a genuine edge over implied odds at -115. Back alongside Raphinha for two-winger coverage.
💎 Best Value: Cunha Anytime +105
STRONG VALUE
Starting CF at plus-money in a match where Brazil are -1100. The primary beneficiary of Raphinha + Vinicius crosses from both wings. Against Haiti's back four — which struggled vs Scotland — a starting Man Utd striker priced at +105 is the pricing anomaly on tonight's board. Back at medium stakes alongside both wingers.
🎲 Impact Sub Dart: Luiz Henrique +120
SMALL STAKES
The most likely attacking sub off the bench. If Brazil lead 3-0 or 4-0, Ancelotti will rotate — and Henrique's pace and directness make him the most likely to add to the score. At +120, plus-money for a player who will almost certainly get 20-30 minutes. Small stakes — requires sub appearance first.
🔴 Skip: Paquetá +275, Guimarães +280
NOT THE PLAY
Both are primarily creative/defensive players. At +275 and +280, Cunha (+105) and Luiz Henrique (+120) offer far better value for players who are directly in the goal-scoring chain. The midfielders score via set pieces and late box arrivals only — Cunha starts as the striker and is priced at plus-money. Prioritise the forwards.
🎯 Parlay & SGP Ideas
⚽ Brazil vs Haiti · Scorer Parlay Ideas
Primary — Raphinha + Vinicius Both Anytime (~+500)
Raphinha Anytime -105 + Vinicius Anytime -115. Brazil's two primary attacking wings both scoring. With Brazil expected to win 4-0, both scoring is genuinely realistic. At approximately +500, a $10 bet returns $60. FanDuel Research picks Raphinha, FOX Sports backs Vinicius — back them together.
Value SGP — Raphinha Anytime + Over 3.5 Goals (~+120)
Raphinha Anytime -105 + Over 3.5 Goals -124. Correlated — if Brazil score 4+ goals and Raphinha scores, both legs land. Primary pick + primary total at approximately +120. The consensus 4-0 game script covers both.
Triple — Raphinha + Vinicius + Cunha All Anytime (~+2500)
All three Brazilian starters scoring in a 4-0 or 5-0 win. Raphinha -105 + Vinicius -115 + Cunha +105. Approximately +2500. Brazil's H2H vs Haiti (7-1, 6-0, 4-0) says it's not impossible. Tiny stakes for the massive payout.
Sub Impact — Luiz Henrique + Brazil -2.5 (~+350)
Luiz Henrique Anytime +120 + Brazil -2.5 AH -120. If Brazil win by 3+ (H2H says they should), Henrique gets on the pitch and has chances to score. Two correlated legs at approximately +350. Small stakes.
⏱️ Score in Both Halves — Full Exotic Board
Player
Score Both Halves
Vinicius Jr. (BRA LW)
Most shot volume · highest probability of multi-goal game
+800
Raphinha (BRA RW)
FanDuel Research pick · dead-ball in both halves possible
+950
Matheus Cunha (BRA CF)
Starting striker · could score in both if Brazil dominate both halves
+1100
Luiz Henrique (BRA bench)
Requires sub in first half · less likely both halves
+1500
Gabriel Martinelli (BRA bench)
Sub · even less likely in both halves
+1700
Wilson Isidor (HAI ST)
Needs Haiti to score in both halves — essentially impossible
+11000
Guimarães / Danilo Santos (DMs)
Set-piece only · essentially impossible both halves
+11000
📋 Best Bets — Ranked Summary
⭐ #1 — Raphinha Anytime
FanDuel Research + Juvefc explicit · most threatening vs Morocco · dead-ball routes
-105
⭐ #2 — Vinicius Jr. Anytime
49.6% Dimers · FOX Sports · scored vs Morocco · Neymar out = focal point
-115
💎 #3 — Cunha Anytime (VALUE)
Starting CF at plus-money vs Haiti — biggest pricing anomaly on the board
+105
🎲 #4 — Luiz Henrique Anytime
Impact sub · will get minutes if BRA dominate · small stakes
+120
📊 SGP — Raphinha + Over 3.5
Correlated · same game script · top pick + primary total · ~+120
~+120
🇭🇹 Long Shot — Isidor Anytime
Only Haiti dart · 2 goals in 5 caps · tiny stakes · faces Alisson/Marquinhos
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.