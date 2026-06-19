Brazil vs Haiti Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bet, Odds, Picks, Lineup for World Cup

Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

Raphinha -105 is FanDuel Research's explicit scorer pick for tonight — "I think it'll be Raphinha's turn this time." Vinicius Jr. at -115 is the FOX Sports headline prop with a 49.6% Dimers model probability. Cunha +105 is the stand-out value dart — a confirmed starting CF at plus-money against the 83rd-ranked side in the world is a genuine pricing anomaly. Full board and analysis below.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook / ESPN live board. Gambling911 anytime board used where unavailable. Subject to change. Must be 21+.

⭐ Top Pick: Raphinha Anytime Goalscorer -105

🏆 TOP PICK FanDuel Research explicit pick Raphinha — Brazil RW FC Barcelona · confirmed starting · most threatening BRA player vs Morocco · dead-ball specialist Anytime -105 First Goal +425 2+ Goals +475 🎯 FanDuel Research: "I think it'll be Raphinha's turn this time" Juvefc.com top anytime scorer pick for tonight Most consistently threatening BRA player vs Morocco — no G/A despite best chance creation Dead-ball specialist · corners, free kicks + direct runs · superb 2025-26 at Barcelona FanDuel Research names Raphinha as their explicit scorer pick, predicting it is "Raphinha's turn" to score after he was Brazil's most creative outlet against Morocco despite finishing without a goal or assist. His dead-ball delivery — corners, free kicks, direct runs from the right — gives him the widest variety of scoring routes of any player in tonight's game. Against Haiti's compact 4-3-2-1 block, Raphinha's ability to cut inside from the right onto his left foot for driven attempts, combined with his set-piece delivery into the area, makes him the primary goal-creation engine for Brazil tonight. At -105, his implied probability of approximately 51% against Haiti is arguably still conservative. Sportsgambler's own line on Raphinha is -147 — making FanDuel's -105 even more attractive by comparison. Bet recommendation: Raphinha Anytime -105 is the primary scorer bet. A $105 bet returns $205 total. Also back Vinicius Jr. Anytime -115 for two-winger coverage of Brazil's primary attacking threats from both flanks. Multiple scoring routes: cut inside, set-piece delivery + arrival, direct runs 2+ Goals +475 is the parlay kicker to consider alongside the anytime Both Halves +950 — exotic · tiny stakes only

Bet Raphinha Anytime -105 at FanDuel

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⚡ FOX Sports Prop: Vinicius Jr. -115

Vinicius Jr. — Brazil LW Real Madrid · scored vs Morocco · 49.6% Dimers model · 3.4 expected shots · most-bet prop of night Anytime -115 First Goal +350 2+ Goals +550 ⭐ FOX Sports headline prop at -115 · Sports Interaction explicit pick at -110 Dimers: 49.6% anytime · 3.4 expected shots — highest projections in fixture Neymar OUT → undisputed focal point · 4 involvements in 5 WC appearances (2G, 2A) Hard Rock: "most-bet player prop heading into Friday night" Vinicius is the consensus number-one scorer prop across FOX Sports, Sports Interaction, CBS Sports and Dimers. 49.6% anytime probability from 3.4 expected shots — both the highest projections for any player in tonight's fixture. With Neymar out for a second consecutive game, Vinicius is the undisputed focal point of Brazil's left-side attack. His mechanism against Haiti: receiving on the left, bursting past his marker with pace, cutting inside onto his right foot for driven shots or delivering into the area for combination goals. Raphinha vs Vinicius: FanDuel Research picks Raphinha as their scorer tip tonight, noting it's "Raphinha's turn." The Dimers model gives Vinicius the slightly higher probability (49.6%). Both props are worth backing — they cover Brazil's two primary attacking threats from opposite wings. Back both at your preferred individual stakes.

💎 Value Pick: Matheus Cunha +105

Matheus Cunha — Brazil CF Manchester United · replaces Igor Thiago · expected first WC start · only starting CF at plus-money Anytime +105 First Goal +480 2+ Goals +500 Only confirmed starting CF at plus-money — massive value anomaly Replaces Igor Thiago who "missed good chances" vs Morocco — Cunha expected to start Man Utd striker · prolific 2025-26 PL season · primary beneficiary of Raphinha + Vinicius crosses SI.com predicted lineup: Cunha starts as the sole striker against Haiti Cunha at +105 is the stand-out value prop on tonight's board. He is the confirmed central striker — replacing Igor Thiago who missed multiple chances against Morocco — yet he is the only expected starter priced at plus-money. A CF starting in a match where Brazil are -1100 favourites against the 83rd-ranked side, being fed by Raphinha and Vinicius from both wings, priced at only ~49% implied probability is a genuine pricing anomaly. This is the bet that pure value hunters should identify immediately. Bet recommendation: Cunha Anytime +105 is the best value bet on the entire scorer board tonight. Back it at medium stakes alongside Raphinha -105 and Vinicius -115 for three-way coverage of Brazil's primary attacking trio. A $10 bet returns $20.50 total.

🇧🇷 Full Brazil Goalscorer Board

🇧🇷 Player / Role 1st Goal Anytime Both Halves 🎯 Raphinha · RW Barcelona · FanDuel Research + Juvefc top pick · dead-ball · most threatening vs MAR +425 -105 +950 ⭐ Vinicius Jr. · LW Real Madrid · scored vs Morocco · 49.6% Dimers · FOX Sports headline prop +350 -115 +800 💎 Matheus Cunha · CF Man Utd · replaces Igor Thiago · first WC start · only starter at plus-money · VALUE PICK +480 +105 +1100 Luiz Henrique · FW (bench) Pacy impact sub · will get minutes if BRA lead big · electric off the bench +600 +120 +1500 Gabriel Martinelli · FW (bench) Arsenal · impact sub · wide forward · confirmed squad +650 +150 +1700 Lucas Paquetá · AM West Ham · confirmed starting · creative AM · set-piece box arrival +1000 +275 — Bruno Guimarães · DM Newcastle · confirmed starting · assisted Vinicius vs Morocco · long-range dart +1000 +280 +11000 Casemiro · DM Man Utd · confirmed starting · DM · set-piece arrival only +1100 +290 — Gabriel Magalhães · CB Arsenal · set-piece corner only · extreme long dart +2200 +600 — Danilo · RB Juventus · overlapping right back · very long dart only +2200 +600 —

*All odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook and Gambling911. Both Halves from ESPN board. Subject to change. Must be 21+.

🇭🇹 Haiti Goalscorer Longshots

🇭🇹 HAITI ONLY SCORER OPTION Wilson Isidor — Haiti ST Sunderland · 2 goals in 5 Haiti caps · primary attacking threat · counter-attack route only Anytime +500 2 goals in 5 Haiti caps · top scorer · confirmed starting Counter-attack weapon — if Brazil push men forward, Isidor breaks Faces Alisson, Marquinhos, Gabriel — elite defensive backbone · very hard route Haiti 0 goals in 3 of last 5 matches · Brazil Win to Nil ~-200 more efficient market Isidor is the only Haiti prop worth discussing. At +500 anytime, he has the track record and physical profile to trouble a Brazil back line that was shaky against Morocco. But this is an extreme long-shot bet only — Brazil Win to Nil (~-200) is a more efficient market than backing any Haiti scorer. For tiny-stakes chaos: Isidor +500 is Haiti's only realistic dart.

🇭🇹 Haiti Player 1st Goal Anytime Notes Wilson Isidor · ST Sunderland · 2 goals in 5 caps · confirmed starting · HAI #1 scorer +1900 +500 Only dart Jean-Ricner Bellegarde · CM Creative mid · set-piece threat · extreme long shot +4000 +1000 Extreme Louicius Deedson / Casimir · FW Wide forward · deep long shot +2500 +650 Extreme

*Haiti scorer bets are extreme long shots. Brazil Win to Nil (~-200) is more efficient. Tiny stakes only.

💎 Value Analysis — Where the Edge Is

✅ Best Bet: Raphinha Anytime -105 BACK IT FanDuel Research's own explicit pick, Juvefc.com's top scorer pick, Sportsgambler's -147 line (more expensive than FanDuel's -105). Most threatening Brazil player vs Morocco. Dead-ball delivery, direct running, set-piece expertise — multiple scoring routes. The primary scorer bet of the evening. ✅ Back It: Vinicius Jr. Anytime -115 BACK IT 49.6% model probability. FOX Sports headline prop. Sports Interaction explicit. 3.4 expected shots. Neymar out → undisputed focal point of Brazil's left side. The model gives him a genuine edge over implied odds at -115. Back alongside Raphinha for two-winger coverage. 💎 Best Value: Cunha Anytime +105 STRONG VALUE Starting CF at plus-money in a match where Brazil are -1100. The primary beneficiary of Raphinha + Vinicius crosses from both wings. Against Haiti's back four — which struggled vs Scotland — a starting Man Utd striker priced at +105 is the pricing anomaly on tonight's board. Back at medium stakes alongside both wingers. 🎲 Impact Sub Dart: Luiz Henrique +120 SMALL STAKES The most likely attacking sub off the bench. If Brazil lead 3-0 or 4-0, Ancelotti will rotate — and Henrique's pace and directness make him the most likely to add to the score. At +120, plus-money for a player who will almost certainly get 20-30 minutes. Small stakes — requires sub appearance first. 🔴 Skip: Paquetá +275, Guimarães +280 NOT THE PLAY Both are primarily creative/defensive players. At +275 and +280, Cunha (+105) and Luiz Henrique (+120) offer far better value for players who are directly in the goal-scoring chain. The midfielders score via set pieces and late box arrivals only — Cunha starts as the striker and is priced at plus-money. Prioritise the forwards.

🎯 Parlay & SGP Ideas

⚽ Brazil vs Haiti · Scorer Parlay Ideas Primary — Raphinha + Vinicius Both Anytime (~+500) Raphinha Anytime -105 + Vinicius Anytime -115. Brazil's two primary attacking wings both scoring. With Brazil expected to win 4-0, both scoring is genuinely realistic. At approximately +500, a $10 bet returns $60. FanDuel Research picks Raphinha, FOX Sports backs Vinicius — back them together. Value SGP — Raphinha Anytime + Over 3.5 Goals (~+120) Raphinha Anytime -105 + Over 3.5 Goals -124. Correlated — if Brazil score 4+ goals and Raphinha scores, both legs land. Primary pick + primary total at approximately +120. The consensus 4-0 game script covers both. Triple — Raphinha + Vinicius + Cunha All Anytime (~+2500) All three Brazilian starters scoring in a 4-0 or 5-0 win. Raphinha -105 + Vinicius -115 + Cunha +105. Approximately +2500. Brazil's H2H vs Haiti (7-1, 6-0, 4-0) says it's not impossible. Tiny stakes for the massive payout. Sub Impact — Luiz Henrique + Brazil -2.5 (~+350) Luiz Henrique Anytime +120 + Brazil -2.5 AH -120. If Brazil win by 3+ (H2H says they should), Henrique gets on the pitch and has chances to score. Two correlated legs at approximately +350. Small stakes.

⏱️ Score in Both Halves — Full Exotic Board

Player Score Both Halves Vinicius Jr. (BRA LW) Most shot volume · highest probability of multi-goal game +800 Raphinha (BRA RW) FanDuel Research pick · dead-ball in both halves possible +950 Matheus Cunha (BRA CF) Starting striker · could score in both if Brazil dominate both halves +1100 Luiz Henrique (BRA bench) Requires sub in first half · less likely both halves +1500 Gabriel Martinelli (BRA bench) Sub · even less likely in both halves +1700 Wilson Isidor (HAI ST) Needs Haiti to score in both halves — essentially impossible +11000 Guimarães / Danilo Santos (DMs) Set-piece only · essentially impossible both halves +11000

📋 Best Bets — Ranked Summary ⭐ #1 — Raphinha Anytime FanDuel Research + Juvefc explicit · most threatening vs Morocco · dead-ball routes -105 ⭐ #2 — Vinicius Jr. Anytime 49.6% Dimers · FOX Sports · scored vs Morocco · Neymar out = focal point -115 💎 #3 — Cunha Anytime (VALUE) Starting CF at plus-money vs Haiti — biggest pricing anomaly on the board +105 🎲 #4 — Luiz Henrique Anytime Impact sub · will get minutes if BRA dominate · small stakes +120 📊 SGP — Raphinha + Over 3.5 Correlated · same game script · top pick + primary total · ~+120 ~+120 🇭🇹 Long Shot — Isidor Anytime Only Haiti dart · 2 goals in 5 caps · tiny stakes · faces Alisson/Marquinhos +500

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Goalscorer Props Bet Anytime Goalscorer — 8:30 PM ET Tonight Raphinha -105 · Vinicius -115 · Cunha +105 · Luiz Henrique +120 · Isidor +500

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly