Rays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota Twins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Twins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (13-11) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-13)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Twins.TV

Rays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

TB: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-200) | MIN: -1.5 (+164)

TB: +1.5 (-200) | MIN: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 1-0, 2.75 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 3-0, 1.63 ERA

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (1-0) against the Twins and Taj Bradley (3-0). Rasmussen and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rasmussen's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Twins have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Bradley's starts. The Twins won each of Bradley's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.2%)

Rays vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Rays, Minnesota is the underdog at -102, and Tampa Bay is -116 playing at home.

Rays vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Twins are +164 to cover, while the Rays are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Twins on April 24, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 6-3 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 24 opportunities.

The Rays are 13-11-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 10 of the 18 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (55.6%).

Minnesota has gone 10-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (62.5%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 15 times this season for a 15-10-0 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 14-11-0 record ATS this season (covering 56% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 32 hits and an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489. He's batting .340.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 40th in slugging.

Diaz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two walks and two RBIs.

Junior Caminero is hitting .260 with three doubles, six home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 68th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Caminero has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .310 with a double, four home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Chandler Simpson is batting .323 with a .347 OBP and five RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has put up a slugging percentage of .414, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 77th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .267 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .405.

Austin Martin has three doubles, a home run and 16 walks while batting .347.

Byron Buxton's 22 hits and .448 slugging percentage are both team-highs.

Rays vs Twins Head to Head

4/5/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/4/2026: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/3/2026: 10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2025: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/4/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2025: 5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2025: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/26/2025: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/5/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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