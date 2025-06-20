Guardians vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Cleveland Guardians playing the Athletics.

Guardians vs Athletics Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (37-36) vs. Athletics (31-46)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CLEG

Guardians vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150)

CLE: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Guardians vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-6, 3.79 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 5-5, 4.52 ERA

The probable starters are Tanner Bibee (4-6) for the Guardians and Jeffrey Springs (5-5) for the Athletics. Bibee's team is 7-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bibee's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The Athletics have gone 7-6-0 ATS in Springs' 13 starts with a set spread. The Athletics are 5-4 in Springs' nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (53.8%)

Guardians vs Athletics Moneyline

The Guardians vs Athletics moneyline has the Guardians as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Athletics Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Guardians are +125 to cover, while the Athletics are -150 to cover.

Guardians vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Athletics game on June 20, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Guardians vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 14 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 71 games with a total this season.

The Guardians are 36-35-0 against the spread in their 71 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 57 total times this season. They've gone 20-37 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 16-33 (32.7%).

The Athletics have played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-31-3).

The Athletics have gone 37-40-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 85 hits and an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .528. All three of those stats rank first among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .318 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is seventh in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Steven Kwan is batting .300 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks, while slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is batting .245 with a .369 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .212 with a .292 OBP and 31 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has 101 hits with a .399 on-base percentage and a .509 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .359.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is second in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker is batting .272 with 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 46th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .257 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

