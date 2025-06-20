Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (43-32) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-38)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and SCHN

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-184) | LAA: (+154)

HOU: (-184) | LAA: (+154) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-105) | LAA: +1.5 (-114)

HOU: -1.5 (-105) | LAA: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 8-3, 1.88 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 2-6, 3.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (8-3) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (2-6) will answer the bell for the Angels. Brown and his team are 10-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Brown's team has won 72.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-3). The Angels have a 9-6-0 record against the spread in Kikuchi's starts. The Angels have a 4-7 record in Kikuchi's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (64.2%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

The Astros vs Angels moneyline has Houston as a -184 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +154 underdog at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Angels are -114 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -105.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Astros-Angels on June 20, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 29, or 56.9%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 74 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 40-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 47.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (28-31).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Los Angeles has an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of its games).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-34-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 37-36-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 94 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .473. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

He is sixth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Pena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two walks and three RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .249 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jose Altuve has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.320/.436.

Jake Meyers is batting .304 with a .366 OBP and 19 RBI for Houston this season.

Meyers has safely hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a .369 on-base percentage and a .398 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .278.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 40th, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is batting .209 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .270.

Including all qualifying players, he is 151st in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .268.

Jo Adell's 46 hits lead his team.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

4/13/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/21/2024: 10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2024: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/19/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/15/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/14/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

