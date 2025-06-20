Padres vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the San Diego Padres play the Kansas City Royals.

Padres vs Royals Game Info

San Diego Padres (40-34) vs. Kansas City Royals (37-38)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

Coverage: Apple TV+

Padres vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-184) | KC: (+154)

SD: (-184) | KC: (+154) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-140)

SD: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 7-2, 3.40 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 4-7, 4.91 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Nick Pivetta (7-2, 3.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Michael Lorenzen (4-7, 4.91 ERA). Pivetta's team is 9-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pivetta's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Lorenzen starts, the Royals are 9-5-0 against the spread. The Royals have a 4-5 record in Lorenzen's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (59.6%)

Padres vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -184 favorite at home.

Padres vs Royals Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Padres are +116 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -140.

Padres vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Padres-Royals on June 20, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Padres vs Royals Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (61.8%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 6-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 31 of 73 chances this season.

In 73 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 40-33-0 against the spread.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 44 total times this season. They've finished 22-22 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Kansas City has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Royals have played in 75 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-44-2).

The Royals are 40-35-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.495) and total hits (87) this season. He has a .310 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Luis Arraez has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Arraez has logged a hit or more in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .311 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Gavin Sheets has 12 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Sheets takes a 10-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .285 with 25 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Witt brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 84 hits with a .372 on-base percentage while slugging .493. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .313.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 24th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .270 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Jonathan India is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 28 walks.

