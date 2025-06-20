Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Washington Nationals.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (46-30) vs. Washington Nationals (31-44)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and MASN2

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-200) | WSH: (+168)

LAD: (-200) | WSH: (+168) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120)

LAD: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 2-0, 3.25 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 3-6, 2.89 ERA

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (2-0) for the Dodgers and MacKenzie Gore (3-6) for the Nationals. Kershaw and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Kershaw starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Nationals are 7-8-0 ATS in Gore's 15 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Gore's starts this season, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.1%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -200 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +168 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (-100 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -120 to cover.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Nationals on June 20 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 40 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 17-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 75 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 33-42-0 against the spread in their 75 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have a 27-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Washington is 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 71 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-36-1).

The Nationals are 36-35-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 86 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .620, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average and an on-base percentage of .388.

He ranks 21st in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Mookie Betts is batting .256 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging among qualified batters.

Andy Pages has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .290/.330/.509.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 80 hits, an OBP of .401 plus a slugging percentage of .539.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .380, a slugging percentage of .564, and has 80 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .284).

Including all qualified players, he is 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is fifth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .276 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .267 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .227 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/9/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2025: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/7/2025: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/25/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/24/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/23/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/17/2024: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/16/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/15/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/10/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

