Giants vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants versus the Boston Red Sox is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Red Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (42-33) vs. Boston Red Sox (39-37)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NESN

Giants vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-132) | BOS: (+112)

SF: (-132) | BOS: (+112) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200)

SF: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-1, 2.79 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox) - 4-1, 3.74 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Hunter Dobbins (4-1, 3.74 ERA). Birdsong's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Birdsong's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Dobbins starts, the Red Sox have gone 8-1-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog in four of Dobbins' starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Giants vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.1%)

Giants vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Red Sox, San Francisco is the favorite at -132, and Boston is +112 playing on the road.

Giants vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Red Sox are -200 to cover, and the Giants are +164.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Red Sox contest on June 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (58.3%) in those contests.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 22 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 75 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants are 34-41-0 against the spread in their 75 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have gone 12-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48% of those games).

Boston has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-40-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 40-36-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 77 hits and an OBP of .401 this season. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .498.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .259 with 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying batters, he is 70th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.464) powered by 26 extra-base hits.

Wilmer Flores has 11 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has put up a team-high OBP (.312) and slugging percentage (.412), while leading the Red Sox in hits (82, while batting .258).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .247. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .296.

His batting average is 96th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 120th in slugging.

Carlos Narvaez is hitting .277 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Trevor Story is hitting .230 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!