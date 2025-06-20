Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 20

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (37-37) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-58)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Friday, June 20, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-186) | COL: (+156)

ARI: (-186) | COL: (+156) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106)

ARI: -1.5 (-128) | COL: +1.5 (+106) Total: 12 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 4-8, 5.19 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (4-8) to the mound, while Austin Gomber will get the nod for the Rockies. Gallen's team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gallen's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-6. Gomber has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for one Gomber start this season -- they won.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (61.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies reveal Arizona as the favorite (-186) and Colorado as the underdog (+156) despite being the home team.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are -128 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +106.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Rockies on June 20 is 12. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (52.2%) in those contests.

This season Arizona has come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -186 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 71 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 33-38-0 against the spread in their 71 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 15 of the 70 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (21.4%).

Colorado has a 10-42 record (winning only 19.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +156 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 30 times this season for a 30-40-3 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered just 39.7% of their games this season, going 29-44-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (73) this season while batting .255 with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Carroll will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has a slash line of .304/.359/.471 this season and a team-best OPS of .830.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging among qualified batters.

Naylor takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .259 with a .407 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .237 with a .313 OBP and 62 RBI for Arizona this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has 78 hits with a .518 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Rockies. He's batting .285 and with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 78th and he is 15th in slugging.

Goodman brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Jordan Beck is batting .263 with 14 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon a has .334 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Mickey Moniak has five doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .239.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

5/18/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/17/2025: 14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 5/16/2025: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/18/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/17/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/14/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/10/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

