Rays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams busy on Monday, up against the Detroit Tigers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Tigers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (36-20) vs. Detroit Tigers (22-38)

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Monday, June 1, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and DSN

Rays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-158) | DET: (+134)

TB: (-158) | DET: (+134) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154)

TB: -1.5 (+128) | DET: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-3, 3.60 ERA vs Ty Madden (Tigers) - 0-0, 2.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Griffin Jax (1-3) to the mound, while Ty Madden will answer the bell for the Tigers. Jax's team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Jax's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Madden did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.5%)

Rays vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Rays, Detroit is the underdog at +134, and Tampa Bay is -158 playing at home.

Rays vs Tigers Spread

The Rays are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +128 to cover the runline, with the Tigers being -154.

Rays vs Tigers Over/Under

Rays versus Tigers on June 1 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (68.8%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 30 of their 55 opportunities.

The Rays are 33-22-0 against the spread in their 55 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have an 8-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 32% of those games).

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-33-1 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have gone 28-31-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 63 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .527, both of which rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .310 batting average and an on-base percentage of .392.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Junior Caminero is batting .278 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .377.

His batting average ranks 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Caminero enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with three doubles, six walks and an RBI.

Jonathan Aranda has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .393.

Aranda brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with three doubles, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 62 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .336.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .286 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all qualified players, he is 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 17th and he is 84th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler has 43 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .226 while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 120th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Riley Greene has an on-base percentage of .391 and a slugging percentage of .426. Both lead the Tigers.

Matt Vierling has nine doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .211.

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