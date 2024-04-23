Rays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

On Wednesday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Detroit Tigers.

Rays vs Tigers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (12-13) vs. Detroit Tigers (14-10)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-110) | DET: (-106)

TB: (-110) | DET: (-106) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-184) | DET: -1.5 (+152)

TB: +1.5 (-184) | DET: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shawn Armstrong (Rays) - 0-1, 4.09 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-1, 4.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shawn Armstrong (0-1) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (0-1) will get the nod for the Tigers. Armstrong has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Armstrong has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Tigers have gone 1-3-0 ATS in Flaherty's four starts that had a set spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Flaherty start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (60.9%)

Rays vs Tigers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -106 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Tigers are +152 to cover, while the Rays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Tigers game on April 24 has been set at 8, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with nine wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 14 of 25 chances this season.

The Rays are 10-15-0 against the spread in their 25 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have an 8-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 61.5% of those games).

Detroit has a record of 7-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (58.3%).

In the 23 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-13-1).

The Tigers have put together a 10-13-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 23 hits and an OBP of .361 this season. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .512.

Among qualified hitters, he is 66th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Paredes hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Amed Rosario leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.506) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .346 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Jose Caballero has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Yandy Diaz has one home run, 10 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Diaz heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a walk.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has put up a team-best .402 on-base percentage. He's batting .247 and slugging .506.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 99th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Greene enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two home runs, five walks and three RBI.

Mark Canha is hitting .260 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 84th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter has put up a slugging percentage of .533 and has 22 hits, both team-best numbers for the Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson has eight doubles and 10 walks while batting .231.

Rays vs Tigers Head to Head

4/23/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/18/2022: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/6/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/5/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/2/2023: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/1/2023: 12-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/30/2023: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/7/2022: 7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

