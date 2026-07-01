MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 1
Will MacKenzie Gore strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Noah Schultz surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees
- Troy Melton (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals
- Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays
- Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
- Shane Drohan (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +144) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles
- Noah Schultz (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros
- Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics
- J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves
- Reynaldo López (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 2.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Washington Nationals at Boston Red Sox
- Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies
- Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
- MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances