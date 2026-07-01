Braves vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Cardinals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (49-34) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-38)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Cardinals.TV

Braves vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-134) | STL: (+116)

ATL: (-134) | STL: (+116) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 3-1, 3.47 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-6, 3.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (3-1) to the mound, while Michael McGreevy (3-6) will take the ball for the Cardinals. López's team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Lopez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The Cardinals have a 9-7-0 ATS record in McGreevy's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of McGreevy's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those matchups.

Braves vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (55.4%)

Braves vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Braves, St. Louis is the underdog at +116, and Atlanta is -134 playing at home.

Braves vs Cardinals Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Cardinals. The Braves are +146 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -178.

Braves vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Braves-Cardinals on July 1, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

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Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (64.5%) in those contests.

This year Atlanta has won 27 of 42 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 81 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 43-38-0 in 81 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 28-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50.9% of those games).

St. Louis has a 12-12 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-42-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 47-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.529) and total hits (89) this season. He has a .276 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Olson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three doubles and a walk.

Ozzie Albies has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .274 and slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Mauricio Dubon has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Dubon takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .317 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Michael Harris II is batting .294 with a .330 OBP and 43 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .279 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 38th in slugging.

Jordan Walker has collected 90 hits while slugging .511. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ivan Herrera has accumulated an on-base percentage of .392, a team-best for the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .261 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks.

Braves vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/30/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2025: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/12/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/11/2025: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2025: 10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/21/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2024: 9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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