Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (48-38) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (43-43)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | PIT: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | PIT: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184)

PHI: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 8-1, 2.03 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 6-7, 3.10 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (8-1) versus the Pirates and Paul Skenes (6-7). Wheeler's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wheeler and his team have won each of the seven games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Skenes starts, the Pirates have gone 5-12-0 against the spread. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for one Skenes start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (52.2%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Pirates, Philadelphia is the favorite at -142, and Pittsburgh is +120 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Pirates are -184 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +152.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Phillies-Pirates on July 1, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 39, or 63.9%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 32-10 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 84 opportunities.

In 84 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 31-53-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 36 total times this season. They've finished 15-21 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 85 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-34-2).

The Pirates have a 42-43-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 83 hits. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Harper will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 79 hits. He is batting .256 this season and has 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .583 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among all qualifying players, he is 76th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .868, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .520 this season.

Bryson Stott is batting .241 with a .303 OBP and 40 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with three walks.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up an on-base percentage of .398 and a slugging percentage of .466. Both lead the Pirates. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 29th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 48th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe paces his team with 74 hits. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 109th, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .288 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Nick Gonzales is slugging .368 to pace his team.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

6/30/2026: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/29/2026: 11-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2026: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/16/2026: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/15/2026: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/8/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/17/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/21/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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