Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (52-31) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-45)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ESPN

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-190) | CIN: (+160)

MIL: (-190) | CIN: (+160) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156)

MIL: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 3-2, 3.12 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 5-4, 3.90 ERA

The probable starters are Shane Drohan (3-2) for the Brewers and Andrew Abbott (5-4) for the Reds. Drohan's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Drohan's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have a 10-7-0 ATS record in Abbott's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those games.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (66.4%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -190 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +160 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Milwaukee is +130 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

The Brewers-Reds contest on July 1 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 37, or 64.9%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won eight of 10 games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 83 opportunities.

In 83 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 47-36-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-30).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The Reds have played in 82 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-33-1).

The Reds have put together a 45-37-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .426, fueled by 21 extra-base hits. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 10th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Brice Turang is hitting .259 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is 70th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging in the majors.

Turang takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a home run and an RBI.

Jake Bauers has 68 hits and an OBP of .377, both of which lead the Brewers this season.

Bauers heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 61 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .343.

Frelick brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .407 with four doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .467. Both lead the Reds. He's batting .257.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Stewart heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with five doubles, two home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz paces his team with 70 hits. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .238.

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .238.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

6/30/2026: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/29/2026: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/24/2026: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2026: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/22/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/28/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/26/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/17/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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