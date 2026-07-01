Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Wednesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Reds Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (52-31) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-45)
- Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: ESPN
Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-190) | CIN: (+160)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 3-2, 3.12 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 5-4, 3.90 ERA
The probable starters are Shane Drohan (3-2) for the Brewers and Andrew Abbott (5-4) for the Reds. Drohan's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Drohan's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have a 10-7-0 ATS record in Abbott's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those games.
Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (66.4%)
Brewers vs Reds Moneyline
- Milwaukee is the favorite, -190 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +160 underdog on the road.
Brewers vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Milwaukee is +130 to cover the runline.
Brewers vs Reds Over/Under
- The Brewers-Reds contest on July 1 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.
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Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been victorious in 37, or 64.9%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Milwaukee has won eight of 10 games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 83 opportunities.
- In 83 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 47-36-0 against the spread.
- The Reds have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-30).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 1-2 (33.3%).
- The Reds have played in 82 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-33-1).
- The Reds have put together a 45-37-0 record ATS this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .426, fueled by 21 extra-base hits. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .362.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 10th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- Brice Turang is hitting .259 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .360.
- He is 70th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging in the majors.
- Turang takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a home run and an RBI.
- Jake Bauers has 68 hits and an OBP of .377, both of which lead the Brewers this season.
- Bauers heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 61 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .343.
- Frelick brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .407 with four doubles, two walks and four RBIs.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .467. Both lead the Reds. He's batting .257.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 46th in slugging.
- Stewart heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with five doubles, two home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.
- Elly De La Cruz paces his team with 70 hits. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- He is currently 50th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .238.
- JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .238.
Brewers vs Reds Head to Head
- 6/30/2026: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/29/2026: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/24/2026: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/23/2026: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/22/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/28/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/27/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/26/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/17/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/16/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
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