Astros vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Houston Astros are playing the Minnesota Twins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Twins Game Info

Houston Astros (43-45) vs. Minnesota Twins (41-46)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Twins.TV

Astros vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-144) | MIN: (+122)

HOU: (-144) | MIN: (+122) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182)

HOU: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Astros vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 5-3, 5.36 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 6-3, 3.98 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Tatsuya Imai (5-3) versus the Twins and Taj Bradley (6-3). Imai's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imai's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 9-5-0 against the spread when Bradley starts. The Twins have a 6-3 record in Bradley's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (52.2%)

Astros vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Twins, Houston is the favorite at -144, and Minnesota is +122 playing on the road.

Astros vs Twins Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Astros are +150 to cover, and the Twins are -182.

Astros vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Twins on July 1, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Twins Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 88 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 88 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 41-47-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 44.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-30).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Minnesota has an 11-13 record (winning 45.8% of its games).

The Twins have played in 85 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-30-2).

The Twins have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 46-39-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.428), slugging percentage (.618) and total hits (97) this season. He has a .314 batting average.

He is sixth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Christian Walker is batting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes has 73 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.345/.418.

Cam Smith is batting .222 with a .297 OBP and 32 RBI for Houston this season.

Smith takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with three home runs and four RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.573) while leading the Twins in hits (81). He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is third in slugging.

Brooks Lee has 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .251. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is currently 83rd in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Bell is batting .243 with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Kody Clemens has 16 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .241.

Astros vs Twins Head to Head

6/30/2026: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/20/2026: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2026: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2026: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/15/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/14/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/13/2025: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/6/2025: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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