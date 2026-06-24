Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays play the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (43-33) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-46)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Royals.TV

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | KC: (+120)

TB: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 2-5, 3.67 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 4-4, 4.20 ERA

The Rays will call on Griffin Jax (2-5) against the Royals and Noah Cameron (4-4). When Jax starts, his team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season. Jax's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Cameron starts, the Royals are 4-8-0 against the spread. The Royals are 1-6 in Cameron's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56%)

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +120 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +146 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

Rays versus Royals, on June 24, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (57.4%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 6-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 36 of 75 chances this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 43-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-27).

Kansas City is 5-5 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 76 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-38-1).

The Royals have a 35-41-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 90 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .507. All three of those stats are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .324 batting average, as well.

He ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Junior Caminero is hitting .281 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .381 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Aranda has recorded at least one base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 15 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.368) and slugging percentage (.465). He's batting .294.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jac Caglianone's 70 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Carter Jensen has 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .244.

Salvador Perez is hitting .206 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Rays vs Royals Head to Head

6/23/2026: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-5 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/22/2026: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/26/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/25/2025: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/24/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/30/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/29/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/4/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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