Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (43-36) vs. Washington Nationals (41-39)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | WSH: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | WSH: (+108) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156)

PHI: -1.5 (+130) | WSH: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-4, 5.71 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (3-4) for the Phillies and Carson Palmquist for the Nationals. When Nola starts, his team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season. Nola's team has won 44.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-5). Last season Palmquist and his team had a 2-5-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Palmquist and his team finished with a 1-6 record in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (53.8%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Phillies, Washington is the underdog at +108, and Philadelphia is -126 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Nationals are -156 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +130.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Nationals contest on June 24 has been set at 9.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 34 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 31-18 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of their 77 opportunities.

In 77 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 29-48-0 against the spread.

The Nationals are 35-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.2% of those games).

Washington has a 29-24 record (winning 54.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 78 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-28-3).

The Nationals have a 47-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .518.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Harper hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 72 hits. He is batting .252 this season and has 39 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .594 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 78th, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .851, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .504 this season.

Marsh has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

Bryson Stott is batting .241 with a .298 OBP and 39 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .395 and a slugging percentage of .528. Both lead the Nationals. He's batting .269.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 50th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 14th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams' 82 hits and .530 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .248.

Luis Garcia has 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and nine walks while batting .262.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

6/23/2026: 14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

14-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2026: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/23/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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