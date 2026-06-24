Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (42-35) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (40-39)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Dbacks.TV

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-116) | ARI: (-102)

STL: (-116) | ARI: (-102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-188) | ARI: -1.5 (+155)

STL: +1.5 (-188) | ARI: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-4, 5.23 ERA vs Mitch Bratt (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Matthew Liberatore (3-4) for the Cardinals and Mitch Bratt for the Diamondbacks. Liberatore and his team are 8-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Liberatore and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Bratt and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each game he pitched a season ago.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.5%)

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -116 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are +155 to cover, while the Cardinals are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Cardinals versus Diamondbacks on June 24 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (63.6%) in those games.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win 11 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 76 opportunities.

In 76 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 46-30-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 15 of the 40 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

Arizona has a 12-21 record (winning only 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 78 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-43-2).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 43-35-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.1% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .288. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .492.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Burleson has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBIs.

Jordan Walker has 87 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .523, both of which lead St. Louis hitters this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average ranks 18th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Ivan Herrera has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .405.

JJ Wetherholt has 12 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated 79 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and a .543 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .280.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 10th in slugging.

Ketel Marte leads his team with a .452 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .234 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 48 walks.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .261 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Cardinals vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/23/2026: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/20/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/19/2025: 10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/18/2025: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/25/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/24/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2024: 14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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