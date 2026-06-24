Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Houston Astros in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Blue Jays vs Astros Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (39-40) vs. Houston Astros (38-43)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and SCHN

Blue Jays vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-144) | HOU: (+122)

TOR: (-144) | HOU: (+122) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Blue Jays vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 3.76 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 3-8, 5.79 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Trey Yesavage (3-3, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Mike Burrows (3-8, 5.79 ERA). Yesavage and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Yesavage's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Burrows starts, the Astros are 4-10-0 against the spread. The Astros are 4-5 in Burrows' nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (53.3%)

Blue Jays vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Astros reveal Toronto as the favorite (-144) and Houston as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Astros are -176 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +146.

Blue Jays versus Astros on June 24 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

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Blue Jays vs Astros Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 25, or 59.5%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 11-8 when favored by -144 or more this year.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 41 of 78 chances this season.

In 78 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 39-39-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 48% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-26).

Houston has a 9-13 record (winning 40.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 81 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-35-3).

The Astros have put together a 37-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.7% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.362) this season, fueled by 77 hits. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .367.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 34th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 125th in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a home run and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 28 extra-base hits. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average ranks 15th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 108th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto with 67 hits. He is batting .241 this season and 28 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Okamoto has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .412 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Daulton Varsho has been key for Toronto with 59 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .440.

Varsho brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .436, a slugging percentage of .640, and has 94 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .325).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage is first and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, seven walks and an RBI.

Christian Walker is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 117th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is batting .249 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Jose Altuve has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .243.

Blue Jays vs Astros Head to Head

6/23/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/22/2026: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2025: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/23/2025: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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