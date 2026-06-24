Tigers vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Detroit Tigers facing the New York Yankees.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Yankees Game Info

Detroit Tigers (34-45) vs. New York Yankees (47-31)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Amazon Prime Video

Tigers vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-134) | NYY: (+114)

DET: (-134) | NYY: (+114) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+158) | NYY: +1.5 (-192)

DET: -1.5 (+158) | NYY: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Tigers vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-3, 3.02 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 2-5, 4.13 ERA

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (3-3) versus the Yankees and Ryan Weathers (2-5). Skubal's team is 3-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. The Yankees have a 4-9-0 ATS record in Weathers' 13 starts with a set spread. The Yankees were the moneyline underdog for one Weathers start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53.2%)

Tigers vs Yankees Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while New York is a +114 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are at the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Yankees are +158 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -192.

Tigers vs Yankees Over/Under

The Tigers-Yankees game on June 24 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 19, or 51.4%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has come away with a win nine times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 77 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 39-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees have a 4-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.1% of those games).

New York has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 75 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-38-3).

The Yankees have put together a 37-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 80 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .425.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 73 hits. He is batting .272 this season and has 35 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average ranks 46th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .828, fueled by an OBP of .387 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .210 with a .308 OBP and 31 RBI for Detroit this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks while batting .271. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 47th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Ben Rice leads his team with 77 hits and a .377 OBP, with a team-high .596 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .283.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 27th, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is second in slugging.

Jazz Chisholm has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .230.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .293 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

Tigers vs Yankees Head to Head

6/23/2026: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2026: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 9-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2025: 11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-1 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/9/2025: 12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/9/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/8/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/7/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2024: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

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