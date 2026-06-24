Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (48-29) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-41)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-136) | CIN: (+116)

MIL: (-136) | CIN: (+116) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138)

MIL: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 3-2, 3.40 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-4, 4.82 ERA

The probable starters are Shane Drohan (3-2) for the Brewers and Rhett Lowder (3-4) for the Reds. Drohan and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Drohan's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have a 5-6-0 record against the spread in Lowder's starts. The Reds are 5-5 in Lowder's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Reds reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-136) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+115 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -138 to cover.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Reds game on June 24 has been set at 9.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 33, or 64.7%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 20 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 77 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 77 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 44-33-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 24 of the 50 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 8-13 (38.1%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 44 times this season for a 44-31-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have covered 55.3% of their games this season, going 42-34-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .457.

Among qualified hitters, he is 59th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 54th in slugging.

Turang will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a double and three RBIs.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.411) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging in the major leagues.

Jake Bauers has 62 hits and is batting .267 this season.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .444 slugging percentage, which paces the Reds. He's batting .246 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 89th, his on-base percentage is 73rd, and he is 64th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .237 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 110th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Elly De La Cruz has a team-high OBP (.342), and paces the Reds in hits (65).

JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .246.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

6/23/2026: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/22/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/28/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/26/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/17/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2025: 10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/4/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/3/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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