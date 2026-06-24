Dodgers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Dodgers vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (51-29) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-43)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-162) | MIN: (+136)

LAD: (-162) | MIN: (+136) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIN: +1.5 (-132)

LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIN: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 7-2, 1.47 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 5-3, 2.99 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Shohei Ohtani (7-2, 1.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Joe Ryan (5-3, 2.99 ERA). Ohtani's team is 6-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Ohtani starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-5. The Twins have a 9-6-0 record against the spread in Ryan's starts. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in four of Ryan's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Dodgers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (55%)

Dodgers vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Dodgers, Minnesota is the underdog at +136, and Los Angeles is -162 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Twins are -132 to cover, and the Dodgers are +110.

Dodgers vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Twins game on June 24 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 50, or 64.1%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 34 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 80 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 38-42-0 in 80 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 23 of the 52 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.2%).

Minnesota has gone 4-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (44.4%).

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 79 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-28-2).

The Twins have gone 44-35-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.414) and total hits (79) this season. He's batting .293 batting average while slugging .552.

He is 15th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Andy Pages has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 58 runs. He's batting .269 this season and slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Freeman heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 63 hits, an OBP of .363 plus a slugging percentage of .508.

Muncy heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with two doubles, two walks and five RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up an on-base percentage of .332, a slugging percentage of .595, and has 78 hits, all club-bests for the Twins (while batting .275).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is third in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .238. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 108th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .248.

Luke Keaschall leads his team with a .332 OBP.

Dodgers vs Twins Head to Head

6/23/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/22/2026: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/23/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/22/2025: 10-7 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-7 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/21/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/9/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/17/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/16/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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