Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
MLB action on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs Royals Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (43-32) vs. Kansas City Royals (33-46)
- Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: Rays.TV and Royals.TV
Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-180) | KC: (+152)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 6-4, 3.33 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 2-3, 5.50 ERA
The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (6-4) versus the Royals and Luinder Avila (2-3). McClanahan's team is 8-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When McClanahan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-3. The Royals have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Avila's five starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 3-2 in Avila's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (65.5%)
Rays vs Royals Moneyline
- Kansas City is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -180 favorite at home.
Rays vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Royals are -142 to cover, and the Rays are +118.
Rays vs Royals Over/Under
- Rays versus Royals on June 23 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.
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Rays vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (58.7%) in those games.
- Tampa Bay has been listed as a favorite of -180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The Rays' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 74 opportunities.
- In 74 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 43-31-0 against the spread.
- The Royals have put together a 17-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.6% of those games).
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Royals have played in 75 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-38-1).
- The Royals have a 34-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.3% of the time).
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (90) this season. He has a .326 batting average.
- He ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Diaz has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with two doubles, seven walks and four RBIs.
- Junior Caminero has 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .276 and slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .369.
- He is 38th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging in the majors.
- Jonathan Aranda has 74 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.381/.448.
- Aranda brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 15 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.
- Simpson brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double and an RBI.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .465. Both lead the Royals. He's batting .294.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 48th in slugging.
- Witt enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .471 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.
- Maikel Garcia is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.
- Carter Jensen is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Jac Caglianone's 67 hits pace his team.
Rays vs Royals Head to Head
- 6/22/2026: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/26/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/25/2025: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/24/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/1/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 4/30/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/29/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/4/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/3/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/2/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
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