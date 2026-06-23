Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (43-32) vs. Kansas City Royals (33-46)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Royals.TV

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-180) | KC: (+152)

TB: (-180) | KC: (+152) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142)

TB: -1.5 (+118) | KC: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 6-4, 3.33 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 2-3, 5.50 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (6-4) versus the Royals and Luinder Avila (2-3). McClanahan's team is 8-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When McClanahan starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-3. The Royals have gone 3-2-0 ATS in Avila's five starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 3-2 in Avila's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (65.5%)

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -180 favorite at home.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Royals are -142 to cover, and the Rays are +118.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

Rays versus Royals on June 23 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (58.7%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has been listed as a favorite of -180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 74 opportunities.

In 74 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 43-31-0 against the spread.

The Royals have put together a 17-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.6% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Royals have played in 75 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-38-1).

The Royals have a 34-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.3% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (90) this season. He has a .326 batting average.

He ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Diaz has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with two doubles, seven walks and four RBIs.

Junior Caminero has 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .276 and slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He is 38th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging in the majors.

Jonathan Aranda has 74 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.381/.448.

Aranda brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 15 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Simpson brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .465. Both lead the Royals. He's batting .294.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 48th in slugging.

Witt enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .471 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Jac Caglianone's 67 hits pace his team.

Rays vs Royals Head to Head

6/22/2026: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/26/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/25/2025: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/24/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/30/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/29/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/4/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/2/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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