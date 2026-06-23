Marlins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Miami Marlins are playing the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Marlins vs Rangers Game Info

Miami Marlins (40-39) vs. Texas Rangers (38-40)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and RSN

Marlins vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

MIA: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184)

MIA: -1.5 (+152) | TEX: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Marlins vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 7-4, 4.18 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rangers) - 3-0, 3.68 ERA

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (7-4) versus the Rangers and Cal Quantrill (3-0). Alcantara's team is 9-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Alcantara's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). Last season when Quantrill pitched his team finished 14-12-0 against the spread. Quantrill and his team went 13-12 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Marlins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (51.8%)

Marlins vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Marlins vs. Rangers reveal Miami as the favorite (-142) and Texas as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Marlins vs Rangers Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Marlins are +152 to cover, and the Rangers are -184.

Marlins vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Rangers on June 23, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in 24, or 70.6%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Miami has a record of 7-2 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 78 opportunities.

The Marlins are 39-39-0 against the spread in their 78 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have compiled a 15-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

Texas has gone 2-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (28.6%).

The Rangers have played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-38-5).

The Rangers have a 38-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 103 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .472. He's batting .336 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Lopez has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 83 hits. He's batting .290 while slugging .427.

His batting average is 19th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Edwards heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a triple, two walks and two RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has 54 hits this season and has a slash line of .202/.323/.307.

Javier Sanoja is batting .243 with a .286 OBP and 25 RBI for Miami this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has a team-high OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.449), and paces the Rangers in hits (86, while batting .304).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Jake Burger is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Brandon Nimmo has 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .269.

Ezequiel Duran has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .270.

Marlins vs Rangers Head to Head

6/22/2026: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/20/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2025: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/2/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/1/2024: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/31/2024: 8-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 MIA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2023: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/5/2023: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2023: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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