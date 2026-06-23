Nationals vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Washington Nationals are among the MLB teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Nationals vs Phillies Game Info

Washington Nationals (41-38) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (42-36)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and NBCS-PH

Nationals vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-124) | PHI: (+106)

WSH: (-124) | PHI: (+106) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192)

WSH: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Nationals vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Nationals) - 6-6, 5.45 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 6-4, 4.20 ERA

The Nationals will look to Zack Littell (6-6) against the Phillies and Jesus Luzardo (6-4). When Littell starts, his team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season. Littell's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Luzardo starts, the Phillies have gone 8-7-0 against the spread. The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog in three of Luzardo's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Nationals vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (59.9%)

Nationals vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Nationals, Philadelphia is the underdog at +106, and Washington is -124 playing at home.

Nationals vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Washington is +158 to cover the runline.

Nationals vs Phillies Over/Under

Nationals versus Phillies on June 23 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Nationals have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 3-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 77 opportunities.

In 77 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 47-30-0 against the spread.

The Phillies are 8-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

Philadelphia has a record of 4-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (33.3%).

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 76 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 34 of those games (34-40-2).

The Phillies have put together a 28-48-0 record against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with 82 hits and an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .537. He's batting .273.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 11th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has hit 17 homers this season while driving in 57 runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 25th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Abrams enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs.

Daylen Lile has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.308/.399.

Luis Garcia has 11 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has accumulated an on-base percentage of .373, a team-high for the Phillies. He's batting .269 and slugging .524.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 17th in slugging.

Harper heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .526 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber has collected 72 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .594 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Brandon Marsh has a slugging percentage of .489, a team-best for the Phillies.

Bryson Stott has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .233.

Nationals vs Phillies Head to Head

4/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2026: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/23/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

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